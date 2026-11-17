James Bond writers Robert Wade and Neil Purvis have weighed in with their thoughts on Robert Pattinson's casting as 007. The writers, who penned the franchise from The World Is Not Enough to No Time to Die, are big fans of the move.
Speaking to Deadline, they called Pattinson "a terrific choice, very exciting." They said that Daniel Craig "is a hard act to follow in terms of chops" but that "Robert has what it takes to – we liked the sly wit he brought to the spy in Tenet, and with this decision it's clear Denis [Villeneuve] wants to keep Bond cool."
The news that Pattinson is taking over the role came after weeks of speculation about the actors who had been screen-testing. Among the candidates were Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Nicholas Hoult, who all reportedly made it to the final stages.
Pattinson won out, and according to Bond 26 director Villeneuve, he "has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new". In a statement, he also said: "Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007."
We've already had a first look at Pattinson's Bond in the suit, but it will be a while before he orders a martini on our screens. Bond 26 is being written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is expected to be released in 2028.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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