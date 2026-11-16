Fan translations have absolutely exploded in the past few years, but with the rise of generative AI in this sort of project, it's gotten downright exhausting trying to keep track of which ones are actually worth your time. But there are still devs putting in old-fashioned elbow grease to make sure even the most obscure of Japan-only curiosities is made playable by a wider audience. Such is the case with Meremanoid, a PS1 JRPG that's now playable in English for the first time.
Meremanoid, originally released in 1999, is a turn-based RPG not entirely dissimilar to something like Final Fantasy VII, albeit at what was surely a dramatically lower budget. Based on an anime that had finished airing a year earlier, it's set entirely underwater, with a world full of mermaids.
Is it good? Well, look – once you start digging deep enough into the PS1 library, you stop asking that kind of question. Instead, the real question is 'Is it interesting?' and it's certainly got enough unique flavor to have entranced the team of hackers and translators who have created the new English patch.
The wait is over... "Meremanoid" is here!
I'm elated to announce the release of our English patch, an amazing work by our team @cargodin.bsky.social, @mistydes.bsky.social, @popipopess.bsky.social, @shentok.com, and mr.nobody. No AI used!
Get it at rhpz.org/t/4714
#FanTranslation
#Retrogaming
"To me personally, these obscure games are fascinating, and the PS1 library is a veritable treasure trove of them," Chapu, who hacked the game, says in a Reddit post. "I feel anything were there's a language barrier merits a translation. You can probably play, say, a racing or fighting game in Japanese and still enjoy it without understanding the text, but if there's a story involved, that's when I give it a shot!"
The patch is available via Romhack Plaza, and here's arguably the most important bit: "From translation to graphics to coding, this fan translation project proudly features zero use of AI," the devs say in a social media announcement. Seeing devs take on the challenge of translating this kind of obscurity by hand for sheer love of the game still does my heart good.
They might be a little better known than Meremanoid, but our list of the best JRPGs you can play today has all the essentials.
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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