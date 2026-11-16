After repurposing Netflix for trailer playback, Rockstar has now recruited The Weather Channel to help promote GTA 6. The institution beloved by everyone wondering if their barbecue will be rained out is now sharing screenshots of the next Grand Theft Auto, complete with new developer insights on its ambitious weather system. Oddly enough, these might be the most impressive GTA 6 screenshots so far.
"Nobody knows weather like we do. That's why [Rockstar Games] gave us an exclusive look at the forecast for Leonida and the dynamic weather in GTAVI," reads a recent Twitter post from The Weather Channel.
Rockstar's Owen Shepherd, art VP of light and rendering, examines the tech that went into GTA 6's weather system, which had the challenge of capturing the unpredictable Florida climate.
"To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localized, persistent, and above all dynamic," says Shepherd.
"Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate."
The six new screenshots (collected in the above gallery) show heavy rain, storm clouds brewing and striking, and – probably most convincingly – heavy mist and fog blanketing Leonida. Ask any developer who's ever optimized volumetric fog: this stuff is hard to do well without tanking performance.
You can definitely see the legwork from Red Dead Redemption 2 repurposed here. GTA 6 is somewhat disappointingly targeting 30 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X, and even PS5 Pro, but even I have to admit that Leonida's amber light filtered through the cloying sea fog is stunning.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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