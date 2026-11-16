13-year wait for GTA 6 ends with players planning one last drive through GTA 5's Los Santos: "For a lot of us, this game wasn't just a game, it was years of memories"

A new dawn beckons with GTA 6, and players of the previous Grand Theft Auto are planning a goodbye for the industry-defining juggernaut. To celebrate Rockstar's sequel finally arriving, GTA 5 fans are going to have one last ride around Los Santos, in tribute to a game that's refused to slow down for 13 years.
The event is known as The Last Ride, and it'll take place on November 18, the eve of GTA 6's arrival. CraftizyTV is behind the original idea, posting about it on TIkTok. "For a lot of us, this game wasn't just a game, it was years of memories," they say. Players in GTA Online are going to get together and make a final spin through the streets, valleys, and highways of Grand Theft Auto 5's map before jumping into to the next installment.
Rather than causing more chaos, this will be a subdued jaunt by design. There will be no crime or police chases (surely). You'll start at Los Santos International Airport, and route through Del Perro Pier and Paleto Bay to finish on Mount Chiliad for a stunning view.
The idea is to admire the craft of what's been a fixture of many people's lives for well over a decade at this point. YouTuber Dezoh puts it perfectly in the video above. "I was 13 or 14 years old when [GTA 5] came out, I'm now 27," he says, recording himself partaking in his own solo lap of the sunny hills of Los Santos.
There will be many such cases. The whole landscape of streaming, YouTube, and games media has changed drastically since then. GTA 5 is older than Twitch Plays Pokémon, even.
Some are livestreaming their final hours winding through the cross-generational behemoth. As of me writing this, you can catch the immensely popular GTA 5 and GTA Online video creator The Gaming Gorilla knockin' around, enjoying a life-changing game for what'll likely be one of the last times.
It is weird that GTA 6 is finally here. But it's a reminder all things change and move on. Cherish what you have while you have it.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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