GTA 6 won't make kids violent, UK Conservative Party leader thinks: "Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter – I didn't hit anybody after playing those"

The UK's Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has spoken out about GTA 6 and the inevitable, apparently timeless concerns about video games causing violence, saying she's less worried about that than about children not touching grass.
Speaking in a news conference today (via Sky News), Badenoch is asked about how she'd convince parents to reduce screen time for children playing GTA 6, and if she has any concern about "the impact [it] might have on young boys when during the game you might have to shoot civilians and so on."
The Tory leader has more concern about one of these things than the other. "I think I'd be more worried about the amount of time people were spending on a game than the game specifically," she begins. "I remember in my childhood playing Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter – I didn't hit anybody after playing those games.
"I haven't played Grand Theft Auto," she continues, while acknowledging that "I know people are worried about the game content." Badenoch adds: "I'd be more worried about a kid who is in their bedroom all day, who played it all day, than one who spends half an hour on it and then went out and did something else."
Gamers have been dealing with the suggestion that games can inspire violence for decades now, and it's little wonder that GTA 6 is bringing that conversation back up in one form or another. Before Miami-Dade's slew of real-life marketing kicked off earlier this year, Republican Miami-Dade County commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez and Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz both spoke out against the concept, with Bermudez saying that "we should be promoting the Miami-Dade we have worked so hard to build, not a fictional version of our community defined by crime and violence."
He said he was "not against video games, but to go out and get a video game where – which glorifies not only our first responders getting shot, but also pedestrians and residents – it's nonsensical."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.