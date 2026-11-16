Nier: Automata creator Yoko Taro "had no choice but to buy" new Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, as it "had such a huge influence" on his action RPG and others

Nier: Automata mastermind Yoko Taro is enjoying Nintendo's new Ocarina of Time remake, much like many of us Legend of Zelda fans – and how could he not, considering the part the 1998 original played in many future games' own success.
Like, say, Nier: Automata itself. The creator admits as much in a new post over on X (as machine-translated via DeepL, Google, and verified against native speakers like Genki), explaining that he "used to own The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" – and, judging by the attached image of the recent remake's Switch 2 case, he does once again.
"It had such a huge influence on Nier that I had no choice but to buy it," after all.
Yoko Taro follows up on this with a response that sees him presume he wasn't actually the only developer to draw from Ocarina of Time's undeniable influence – all devs at the time may have in some shape or form.
"Actually, I like to think everyone making games back then was influenced by it," he writes. "When I first saw a third-person 3D action game with a semi-open world and progression systems, I was blown away by how it had 'everything.'"
Heck, who wasn't? Its non-linear gameplay and ambitious design had the gaming world in a chokehold, and that's no secret. As for the remake itself, the Nier: Automata lead appears to be enjoying it.
A further reply sees him dub the "distinctive facial features" in the remake as having "a cool, understated look" he'd "love to see" again… like, perhaps, in a Majora's Mask remake (Nintendo, take notes, we beg of you, please).
I mean, it's not all that outside the realm of possibility, is it? Former Nintendo marketing leads Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang said a Majora's Mask remake is "a foregone conclusion" after Ocarina of Time, asserting that "they probably already started making it."
I sure hope so myself, seeing as I've managed to 100% everything the new Ocarina of Time has to offer and, sadly, there's no Master Quest version to enjoy afterward.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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