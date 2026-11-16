Chris Pratt would "love" a Guardians of the Galaxy 4 with James Gunn

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James Gunn may have been ousted from DC, but Chris Pratt wants him back at Marvel

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
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After James Gunn was surprisingly ousted from DC, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt is open to the director returning to Marvel.

Gunn was previously co-CEO of DC Studios, but news broke recently that he and his co-CEO Peter Safran were out following the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger to create Skydance.

"That would be awesome," Pratt told Moviezine of the possibility of Gunn returning to Marvel. "I love working with James. He's the man. I haven't had the chance to speak with him since that news came out… it's always tough because anytime something like this comes up it could always become a headline."

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He added: "All I'll say is I love James. He directed all three movies, and that's pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that."

There's no word on what might be next for Gunn, including whether that might be more DC projects. All that's known for sure is that Gunn is no longer shepherding the DCU.

Gunn has also recently debunked rumors that Skydance has seen the upcoming Man of Tomorrow and wants changes.

"There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made," Gunn wrote on Threads. "No one from Skydance has even seen the movie – the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false."

Man of Tomorrow arrives on July 9, 2027, and, while it's a follow-up to 2025's Superman, it's not strictly a sequel.

As for Marvel, Avengers: Doomsday lands on December 18. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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