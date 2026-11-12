Chris Pratt said he spoke to James Gunn about how he "could potentially fit" into the DCU before he was ousted

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Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt and James Gunn almost reunited over at DC

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)
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Marvel's Star-Lord could have jumped ship to DC, as Chris Pratt has revealed that he and James Gunn had a conversation about Pratt joining the DCU before Gunn's recent DC Studios departure.

"We're friends, so we always talk about everything. There were never any concrete plans being made, but there were discussions around how I could potentially fit into that world," said Chris Pratt in an interview with Jalen Coleman from Black Tree TV. However, the actor pointed out that it was "never super fruitful," adding, "It wasn't like there was something in motion that won't be in motion because he's not there."

Pratt and Gunn first worked together on the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie back in 2012. The Marvel movie, written and directed by Gunn, starred Pratt as cosmic adventurer Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, as he formed a ragtag group of space outcasts to stop Ronan the Accuser from destroying the galaxy. Gunn worked on two more Guardians of the Galaxy movies before becoming the co-CEO of DC Studios.

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"I love him, and in many ways I owe my career to him," added Pratt. "I would follow him to the ends of the earth, and if he asks me, I'll say yes. I don't care what it is." Though he says the situation "saddens" him, Pratt admitted that he hasn't yet spoken to Gunn since the news broke of him and Safran stepping down as DC Studios heads. "I don't know the terms of the deal or where his heart is at with it."

Gunn and Safran will be replaced by former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham, starting on December 1, 2026. This comes not long after Skydance-owned Paramount's merger with Warner Bros. It is not yet clear what will happen to the Gunn's DCU: Chapter One, but reports suggest that Skydance plans to "dismantle" it completely.

On the bright side, this means that Gunn can now focus on movies. In Gunn's DC exit statement, he said he is excited to get back to "pure filmmaking." Marvel fans are taking the DC shakeup as a win, hoping that Gunn will one day find his way back to Marvel, and perhaps even make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.4.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows announced before Gunn's departure.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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