Target leaks our first look at new Lego Star Wars sets, with an impressive new starfighter kit

We've just gotten our first look at the latest Lego Star Wars sets thanks to a Target leak, and they're impressive – most impressive.
Found by reliable sources Bricklink and General_Durian_1013, four new Lego Star Wars kits that are apparently due to arrive in January 2027 have been found and posted to Reddit: a brand-new Y-Wing starfighter, an upscaled Luke Skywalker minifigure, Darth Vader art, and a Stormstrooper concept art helmet (available to see here). Although all of them were found via Target, some actually seem to have been popping up on the Google shopping tab ahead of time if screenshots are to be believed.
January is looking busy
These new releases are unconfirmed, but if true January is going to be a very busy month. As you can see from Lego's own upcoming store page, there are dozens of new sets on the way from the first minifigure Super Mario playsets to a host of Batmobiles.
The Y-Wing will be a minifigure-scale playset with 676 pieces and four figures – Mon Motha, Dutch Vander (Gold Leader from a New Hope), an astromech, and a concept art version of Luke Skywalker. Yep; as part of the Star Wars 50th anniversary celebration, many original concepts are being added as bonuses or, in the case of the leaked Stormtrooper helmet, being made into actual kits. Both of these are rumored to cost around $80, which is pretty reasonable considering how expensive some of the best Lego sets can get.
Elsewhere, we're looking at a 2-in-1 Darth Vader art set for a rumored $70 (though it's unclear what the secondary build is) and an Upscaled Luke Skywalker kit like the previous $100 Upscaled Darth Vader Minifigure from Lego. This one seems to include a concept art minifigure as well, though I can't tell for the life of me what it is due to the blurry photo. Maybe a concept art Stormtrooper?
Either way, I suspect we'll find out soon. If these sets are leaking at Target now, an official announcement won't be far away.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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