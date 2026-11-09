New Lego Yoshi set teased, and it looks like a big one

A new Lego Yoshi set is on the way, and from what I can tell, it won't be small.
Teased via the Nintendo Today app (which provides personalized updates for you based on the games you like), the Lego Yoshi set only appears in an extreme close up - but that's enough to hint at its size. This is also a 'for adults' model, suggesting that it's a display piece rather than a playset like the upcoming 2027 range. Some of the best Lego sets have been Super Mario collector's items, so the bar is pretty high here.
All we can see of the new kit is its face, with eyes and part of a nose poking out the side of the screen. However, it's possible to guess how large it'll be by the size of the pieces on display... and from what I can tell, it'll be to scale with the Mario and Standard Kart set (which may tell us something about price, because that one's currently $150 on Amazon). The curved pieces with a single stud on the nose are around an inch long across at the widest point, for example, so we know for a fact that Lego Yoshi's snout is gonna be hefty by itself. With that in mind, we can assume the full figure will be at least a foot tall.
Those same pieces were also used for the Lego Piranha Plant set's head, so that gives a vague idea of what we're looking at here. If I had to guess, I'd say Yoshi will be around twice the height of that model but smaller than Lego The Mighty Bowser. That's assuming he doesn't have a kart like Lego Luigi & Mach 8, of course...
First discovered by Vooks, this is a slightly unusual way for Lego to unveil a new set; at the time of writing, you can only find it on the Nintendo Today app. Still, that tease does give us some handy information nonetheless. Judging by the 2027 trademark, for instance we know for a fact Lego Yoshi won't be launching this year.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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