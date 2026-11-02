Hasbro shows off new animatronic KPop Demon Hunters toy, and it feels like the easiest Christmas gift ever

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I have a feeling Delivery Derpy Tiger is going to be popular

A girl smiling with the Hasbro Delivery Derpy Tiger on her shoulder
(Image credit: Hasbro)
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Sometimes you see a toy and go, "uh oh, that's gonna be popular," and I'm getting that feeling with a new KPop Demon Hunters plush.

This animatronic toy has 'easy Christmas gift' written all over it; besides being thoroughly adorable, KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger is crammed with cool features (like sound and motion effects) at a pretty reasonable $44.99. It comes out at some point in November as well, so it's in prime position for that Holiday season rush. I've not seen it on shelves yet, but apparently it'll drop at major retailers this month. While it isn't available right now, the press release name-drops Amazon, Target, and Walmart. I've linked these with a quick search, so pop back every now and then to see if the toy has appeared.

In terms of what it can do, this toy comes with 40+ sounds and reactions that are activated by patting it on the back. It also sticks out its tongue thanks to a motorized jaw when you press its head. This is topped off with a holographic eye treatment alongside posable legs and head.

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A smiling plush of Delivery Derpy Tiger, against a blue background

(Image credit: Hasbro)

While it's one of the cooler pieces of KPop Demon Hunters merch I've seen, it's far from the only one. Hasbro has also produced Nerf gear based on the film, like this cool replica sword (which you can find via Amazon for just under $30), while Lego has also given its take on Derpy Tiger. This kit is very gift-worthy as well, and it's currently got a 20% discount at Amazon.

Want more cool collectibles? Lego Godzilla set seems to be appearing in stores early, but the jury's out on whether it'll become one of the best toys.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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