This retro Halo Xbox is already Amazon's best-selling holiday ornament in 2026

Amazon lists its best-sellers across pretty much every category you could think of, but one battleground becomes particularly competitive this time of year. Thankfully, Hallmark has Master Chief on its side.
The brand typically releases a new retro console holiday ornament every year, and in 2026 we have the translucent green OG Xbox console, complete with a controller and a small Halo stamp in the corner. The 3.5 x 3.5-inch decoration has stormed to the top of the Hanging Ornaments best-seller list, even beating plenty of Halloween supplies in the process.
Hallmark Keepsake Xbox Console
The Xbox Console is an Amazon Exclusive from Hallmark's Keepsake collection, a range of ornaments designed to be kept out all year - not just at the holidays. Coming in at $27.99, it's pricey for a tree gadget, but it sits in line with the rest of the brand's collection.
Pressing the power button lights up your translucent console, while the tiny Xbox plays the original startup sound and Halo 2's Halo Theme Mjolnir Mix. That, alongside its bright green glow, is the main difference between the Halo edition and the original Xbox console Hallmark released separately.
The all-black model still runs the original console startup sound, but lacks that Halo flourish.
The Halo Xbox Hallmark Keepsake has done particularly well in its short life so far. The ornament only hit the shelves a few days ago, so soaring to the top of Amazon's ornament category is quite the achievement. Whether it's Xbox's 25th Anniversary magic (Xbox X25 pre-orders are already difficult enough to get hold of) or a yearning for a time when Xbox didn't charge double digits for capped streaming time, the tiny console is already standing pretty mighty.
Of course, it's not the only retro gaming console to grace the trees of avid Hallmark Keepsake collectors. The brand also has plenty of Zelda, PlayStation, Sega, and even Oregon Trail decorations in its collection.
More Hallmark Keepsake ornaments
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Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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