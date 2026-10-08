The best PS5 gifts in 2026, from top tech to stocking stuffer favorites

2026 has been a big year for the PS5, and we're yet to see the biggest release on the system. While price increases have marred the console-buying experience, though, anyone with a PlayStation gamer in their lives will be hunting down the accessories that will make their experience just that little bit better this holiday season.
Lucky for us, we're on the hunt for the gadgets that do just that all year round. From new 2026 releases that have made it to the very top of our recommendation lists to the stocking-stuffer accessories we know we wouldn't be able to live without, you'll find our full guide to this year's roster of PS5 gifts right here.
A few things you need to know before diving in. At the top, we've got the best PS5 accessories we've tested recently. These can get pretty pricey, though - they're your big ticket items. We're talking the best gaming headsets on the market and talk-of-the-town limited edition GTA 6 DualSense controllers.
You don't need to spend hundreds to make a PlayStation fan smile, though. Just underneath you'll find our top picks under $50 and then our further recommendations taking us up to $100. You don't even need to know your recipient's favorite games. Sure, it helps if you know they're playing The Witcher 3 (again) or enjoyed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 last year. There are plenty of PS5 gifts for the every-gamer as well here.
Curated by
Curated by
Tabitha Baker
I've been playing on PlayStation since I could say 'Crash Bandicoot'. This is the platform I grew up with and have been accessorizing for decades. Not only that, but I've been hands on with all the latest and greatest gaming tech across the PlayStation landscape, sifting the wheat from the chaff to find the hottest gadgets around.
Best PlayStation Gifts 2026
Money no object? If you're going all out accessorizing someone special, these are the best new PlayStation gadgets we recommend in 2026. You'll find additional cheaper options further down the page, though.
Best PlayStation gifts under $50
Best PlayStation gifts under $100
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Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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