Black Friday deals are landing all around us this weekend, as retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop drop their PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC discounts a week ahead of schedule.
The main event remains November 27, but stores are already in full Black Friday deals mode right now. Amazon has new record-low prices on some of our favorite tech and accessories, Best Buy is joining it with some of the best PS5 game deals we've seen this year, and Walmart's matching both of them on some of this year's heavy hitters.
We've still got a week to go before official Black Friday deals grace our shelves. Having covered this particular event for years now, though, there are a few offers I trust enough to jump in early. Retailers rotate through their offers in the lead up to the big day, and often we see the very same discounts return right at the end of the month.
These top picks are just below, but I'm running through all the biggest early Black Friday deals to find you more today.
Tabitha Baker
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over seven years now, tracing timelines and watching prices rise and fall in the lead up to the year's biggest sales event. I'm also watching those prices across the rest of the year, though, while going hands-on with the tech set to hit the hardest when discounts launch. That means I know which PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC gadgets are actually worth your time and how much you should be paying for them this November.
It's a small saving, but landing so soon on one of the biggest games of the year is pretty impressive. Amazon's early Black Friday deals have a $5 discount on Ocarina of Time remake right now, dropping the digital version down to its lowest $54.99 price yet!
A super cheap headset going for even less than usual. The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is one of our favorite sets of drivers on the market right now, and it's worth celebrating even at its usual $17-$18 sales price. We're down to a new record-low $14.99 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, though.
The GameSir Super Nova is the best budget controller we've tested for Switch 2, specifically because of this sale price. The $49.99 wireless gamepad regularly drops down to $29.99 during major events like Black Friday, and when it does it's easily the best value for money out there.
The official DualSense has returned to its regular Black Friday pricing this week, well ahead of the official event. You'll find the $74.99 gamepad down at $54.99 across the web right now, but if you're going pro it's also worth noting the Edge model is seeing a rare price cut back to $169 as well.
The Belkin Switch 2 Charging Case Pro is back down to its lowest price yet in Amazon's latest flurry of Black Friday deals, kicking that $99.99 MSRP down to $84.99. We've seen this offer only once before, over Prime Day, usually this one's only $89.99 when on sale.
The Nacon Revolution X is our go-to Xbox Series X gamepad, and it's just dropped back down to its lowest price. This all-encompassing pro pad hasn't seen this $149.99 sales price since January - this year it's been locked at around $180 when on sale.
I was waiting for a $359.99 sales price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni, after the top headset in our best recommendations list settled at this record-low earlier in the year. Amazon's new roster of Black Friday deals has taken us down to $349.99 this time, though, for an additional $10 off.
Discounts on this Switch 2 Joy-Con alternative dropped out pretty quickly last time
The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is one of our go-to Switch 2 accessories, bringing adjustable thumbsticks, back buttons, and a far more comfortable chunky shape to the handheld. It's dropped to a brand new record-low price in Amazon's latest Black Friday deals, but this one's moved fast in the past.
I first spotted the 25% discount earlier in the week, and it's still sticking around today at $74.99 (was $99.99). The only other time this one was in the cheap seats it was only down to $79.99, and that sale lasted just a couple of days.
While we've been seeing retailers dropping Black Friday deals since the middle of the month, this is the weekend things really heat up. Amazon yesterday dropped a massive wave of new discounts, Nintendo launches its own bundles and game sales on Sunday, and Best Buy's dropped a whole new roster of Doorbusters today.
These engines are revving, then, and I'll be bringing you all the biggest discounts on the shelves as soon as I spot them.
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