Looking for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ending explained? Then you've come to the right place. The film is stuffed with action and spectacle, which might leave you with some questions once the credits roll.
Below, we've broken down all the major questions and answers about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, so you can get up to speed at a glance. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers for the movie ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ending explained
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ending kicks off with Haymitch Abernathy and Maysilee Donner as two of four remaining tributes left alive in the arena. By this point, Haymitch's plan to sabotage the arena has failed, meaning he's stuck in the game until it ends.
After Haymitch and Maysilee agree to join forces, they attempt to cut their way through a mysterious hedge and find the edge of the arena. However, tiny, leech-like mutts are hidden in the hedge's red fruit, and they latch on to both tributes. After getting rid of all the gruesome critters, Haymitch realizes fire will kill them all and burns a path through the hedge.
Haymitch and Maysilee venture through the hedge and find the end of the arena, which is protected by a force field. They discover that the force field will throw back whatever is thrown at it.
It's not long before they're attacked by more mutts, this time terrifying birds with sharp beaks. They flee, but Maysilee is attacked by the birds so brutally that she soon dies of her injuries, despite Haymitch's best efforts to save her.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Haymitch is then lured away by Career tribute Silka, who attacks him. The fight reaches the edge of the arena, and Haymitch dodges Silka's ax, which hits the force field and rebounds back, striking her and killing her. Instead of accepting the Capitol's ride out of the arena, though, Haymitch lights an explosive and throws it at the force field, triggering a massive explosion.
But both Haymitch and the arena survive the blast. After recovering from his wounds, Haymitch is paraded on TV with Caesar Flickerman, where it is revealed that the Capitol heavily edited his time in the game to make him look like a selfish coward who abandoned all of his allies.
Haymitch then travels back to District 12, where he is distraught to find his family home burning with his mother and brother trapped inside. Then, when he visits Lenore Dove, she eats a gumdrop from a bag left in the Meadow, believing it to be a gift from Haymitch. They are actually poisoned, and Lenore Dove dies in front of Haymitch – but not before she tells him not to let the sun rise on another reaping.
Crushed, Haymitch sinks into alcoholism and isolates himself from his friends. He's shaken from his stupor by the arrival of Plutarch Heavensbee, who urges him to keep going. Haymitch becomes a mentor and watches his tributes die year after year, until finally a flash-forward shows him, Katniss Everdeen, and Peeta Mellark together after the Hunger Games are finally ended. The film ends with Haymitch, smiling to himself, remembering Lenore Dove.
Who dies in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?
Of all the tributes who enter the arena, every single one of them dies, apart from Haymitch. The District 12 tributes all die in heartbreaking ways, too. Louella is killed in an accident during the chariot show before the games even begin, and she is replaced by a brainwashed decoy who is killed by a toxic substance from flowers in the arena. Wyatt is killed early in the Cornucopia bloodbath. Maysilee is killed by mutt birds towards the end of the game. Then, back in District 12, Haymitch's mother and brother are trapped in their burning home, and Lenore Dove is poisoned by gumdrops.
What happens to Haymitch after the games? Who kills his family?
After the games, Haymitch returns to District 12 to live in Victor's Village. However, his family are trapped inside his burning old home, and Lenore Dove is poisoned by gumdrops she believed were a present from him. His family and Lenore Dove are killed by the Capitol on the orders of President Snow, as punishment for Haymitch's dissent and attempt to break the arena.
How does Lenore Dove die? Who kills her?
Lenore Dove is poisoned by gumdrops left in the Meadow, which she thinks are a gift from Haymitch. They've actually been planted there by the Capitol – and, since poison is President Snow's weapon of choice, we can assume he personally arranged for the murder.
Is Lucy Gray dead?
In the Sunrise on the Reaping novel, Haymitch finds Lucy Gray's gravestone in the Covey graveyard, but this scene is not in the film. It's ambiguous whether Lucy Gray is actually dead in the book, as she vanished without a trace, so the Covey could have just assumed she died and marked an empty grave. Either way, her fate is left unknown in the film, too.
How do Katniss and Peeta return?
Katniss and Peeta return in a flash-forward, once again played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson – and Woody Harrelson is back as Haymitch, too. This scene, which comes right at the end of the movie, is set after the events of the original Hunger Games movies. That explains why the trio are back and looking older than the last time we saw them.
What are the differences between the Sunrise on the Reaping book and the film?
The Sunrise on the Reaping film is very faithful to the book. However, there are still a few changes.
In the book, when Haymitch meets with President Snow at the Heavensbee estate, Haymitch deliberately drinks a jug of milk he was supposed to fetch for the poisoned Snow to alleviate his symptoms – later, a jug of milk is delivered to Haymitch in the arena, which he doesn't drink, fearing poison. This is all cut from the film.
Ampert's death is also much more violent in the novel, with nothing but a skeleton left behind. Haymitch and Maysilee also come across some Gamemakers in the arena near the perimeter in the book, whom Maysilee and a Career tribute kill – which explains why Maysilee is later killed by mutts, as punishment. However, the Gamemakers don't make it into the movie.
Haymitch in the book also makes a short-lived alliance with a young tribute named Wellie after Maysilee's death, and, while hiding overnight, he hears the Career tribute Silka crying. In a poignant moment, he drops a chocolate (sent to him by sponsors) from his hiding place in the tree branches down to Silka below. The following morning, Silka kills Wellie, which begins the sequence of events leading to the end of the game. In the film, Silka lures Haymitch to her shortly after Maysilee dies, instead.
After the game, in the book, Haymitch is kept in isolation, where he sees footage of Lucy Gray performing. In the film, we jump quickly from Haymitch waking up to his appearance on Caesar Flickerman's show.
Then, in the novel, when Haymitch returns to District 12, he finds Lucy Gray's gravestone. This scene did not make it into the film.
The film also has more of an extended ending where we see Haymitch beginning his time as a mentor, which is absent from the book.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the major movie release dates to get planning your theater trips.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.