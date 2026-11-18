The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping gave its cast a trial by fire. Production on the film – the sixth in the franchise based on Suzanne Collins's novels – kicked off with the very first moment the tributes enter the deadly arena, which certainly put the cast to the test.
When we met with director Francis Lawrence in London, we asked why he wanted to start with such a massive scene – and it turns out the answer is surprisingly practical.
"It's a combo of things. The truth is that when you're shooting over close to 90 days, you have to look at seasons, and we knew that we needed the arena to look a certain way, which meant that we had to shoot at the end of summer to catch the season before it hit fall," he explains (the sequence was filmed in Valle de Lago, Spain).
"Unfortunately the season earlier, before the summer, was a little dry, and so things weren't as colorful as it was when we scouted in spring. But we started really, primarily, because we needed to shoot it in summer before it got too cold and the weather turned poor," he continues. "And so we started there, and then we made our move to the west of Germany to do District 12, and then we ended in Berlin as we moved into winter, because then it was mostly interior. So, there's a lot of things that go into the scheduling of things, but it does become a fun way of introducing all the new actors into the Hunger Games once they're suddenly there at the Cornucopia and ready to run and fight."
The Cornucopia is the large, central structure that is stocked with vital supplies and weapons. Usually, running straight for it is reserved for those who can fight or have a particularly strong death wish, since it quickly becomes the site of a brutal bloodbath as tributes are killed in the scrum.
"They see very quickly how physical making these movies are," Lawrence adds. "I think a lot of people, especially the young ones, when they come into these really underestimate how hard these movies are physically on people."
Joseph Zada, who plays Haymitch Abernathy – the unlucky tribute of District 12 who is destined to become Katniss Everdeen's mentor – can certainly attest to the difficulty. "It was a crazy place to start at," he tells us. "I barely remember it. I remember snippets of it in my mind. I remember all the cameras being around me and just looking to my left and right and just hyperventilating all day and really hoping that I was doing something. And running, so much running.
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"But, just being so scared and worried if I was doing the right job or if I had any idea what character I was playing, or if it was going to work out, and I think over the course of the next three days it did work out," he adds. "But it was actually a really good place to start. It was all the real emotions."
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters this November 20. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left of 2026.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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