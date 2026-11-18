A good 15 years, to be precise, as World of Warcraft executive producer and vice president Holly Longdale reveals in a new post over on Twitter, celebrating one very impressive milestone from Forever: over 15 million characters logged so far.
"Another fun statistic for you," the lead exclaims. "WoW: Forever has more people playing weekly than we've seen in World of Warcraft in 15 years. Thank you all for joining us in Azeroth."
That's impressive, to say the least. Attached to her thread is a full look at the stats, too, and they're something all right. First, as Longdale notes, there are loads of players – 15,160,147, as of last night. Then, there's the number of quests that folks have completed: 1,480,343,357.
Yes, nearly one and a half billion quests, y'all… and a whopping 9,786,925,806 (yep, that's over 9.7 billion) enemies defeated to boot. Holy moly.
Through it all, players are managing to stay social as well, maintaining the heart of the MMO genre and what have you.
A nice 140,764 guilds are up and running in Azeroth – but there's more. Fans have formed 71,309,889 parties together thus far, taking on World of Warcraft: Forever's more formidable foes and dungeons alongside pals.
PvP is thriving, too (which comes as little surprise, considering the population fiasco Blizzard's worked to address). There have been almost 29 million PvP kills, 28,938,569 to be exact, with 196,851,761 player deaths in total.
The numbers just keep on coming, eh? Something tells me they'll only grow from here as well, considering how steady WoW: Forever's popularity is proving. Only time will tell, I suppose, but this just might overtake Blizzard's other variations of Azeroth as its MMO king – or, at least, sit nicely beside World of Warcraft and Classic.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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