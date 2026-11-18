The Game Awards 2026 has seen the end of the biggest streak in the show's history as no Sony-published game has been nominated for Game of the Year.
In the history of The Game Awards, there have been two years where a PlayStation first party title hasn't been nominated for Game of the Year. 2014, the first year of the show's existence, and now 2026.
Sony is also the publisher with the most Game of the Year nominations and wins, getting 14 and three respectively thanks to God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, and Astro Bot. 2018, 2020, and 2022 saw multiple games nominated for the award simultaneously, a feat only matched by Nintendo with two games nominated in 2017 and 2023.
But with 2026, that streak – which started with Bloodborne and is ending with Death Stranding 2 – has come to an end as neither Marathon, Saros, or Marvel's Wolverine have been nominated for Game of the Year. The category is made up of GTA 6, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light, Phantom Blade Zero, and Control Resonant.
Saros and Wolverine did, however, get some nominations. Both Rahul Kohli and Liam McIntyre are up for Best Performance while Saros is up for Best Action Game and Wolverine is up for Innovation in Accessibility.
Sony seemed to have a superpower where even the most mid of titles like Horizon: Zero Dawn could nab a nomination over the likes of Resident Evil 7, Yakuza 0, and Nier Automata, or something with as terrible of a third act as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could beat out Street Fighter 6, Lies of P, Armored Core 6, and Pikmin 4. But with the critical and public reception to Marvel's Wolverine and Marathon, it's perhaps not a shock, and if Returnal didn't get a nomination in a year as quiet as 2021, I would've put money on Saros not making it in a year as stacked as 2026.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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