There's a truly astonishing level of detail presented all throughout Leonida. For all the pre-release conversation about whether Rockstar Games should have considered lowering the visual fidelity of its largest, most reactive sandbox to date in favor of performance boosts, the immersive qualities of this space are one of the standout aspects of GTA 6.
I can say this with some confidence, having spent well over one hundred hours exploring Vice City in support of my spoiler-free GTA 6 review. In a statement released to GamesRadar+, the vice president of art and environment at Rockstar asserts that "the life is in the detail" of this astonishing open-world.
"The subtle sway of trees or bunting swaying in the wind. A puddle of bin juice around the bottom of a dumpster, or an overgrown garden in a property that is unoccupied. The personalization of each home and business so that it all feels unique and there's no repetition," says Adam Cochrane.
He adds: "Then add into that the vignettes and storytelling the teams have added for the players to explore and discover. Some of these areas have in-game rewards, and some are just rewarding experiences themselves when you see the care and attention that has gone into the creation."
A lot of this detail is almost imperceptible, but it does all ultimately contribute to this feeling that you aren't playing as Jason and Lucia in the world that's been purpose-built to become a home to their criminal activities, but rather that you are living a life of your own design within a world that has some semblance of inherent virtual reality. It's a pretty astonishing thing to spend time in Leonida, as you'll no doubt discover for yourselves on November 19, 2026.
What's especially impressive is that GTA 6 arrives at a time where the video game industry is grappling with the spiralling pressures of creating games in the modern era – where increases in fidelity are placing more demands and expectations onto the shoulders of creative teams than ever before – and with the ethics of utilizing Generative-AI systems to help alleviate these burdens.
Cochrane is quick to remind us that the power of GTA 6 lies in the people who have brought this world to life. "Then you zoom out, and look at the sheer scale of the world, and you realize that the detail you've been discovering on such a small scale is quite literally everywhere across the vast landscape of this world. Then you realize that it's all been curated, considered, and created by a human hand," he says, before adding, "and you can't quite believe it."
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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