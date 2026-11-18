Lord of the Rings fans will have likely first met Galadriel as the Lady of Lórien, the ethereal and all-powerful Elf who Frodo meets in Lothlórien. However, Amazon's version of the character in The Rings of Power so far has been much more grounded, following the Elf's origins hunting Sauron in the First Age before being tricked by him in disguise in the Second Age.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5
But with the introduction of her long-lost husband Celeborn, this familiar version of Galadriel in the Third Age has been set up. In The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5, Celeborn tells Galadriel of his dream of her, which establishes who she will eventually become.
"Do you remember the grove of mallon trees?" he asks her on their journey to Eryn Galen. "I used to dream that you'd gone back there. That you had built the place that we said that we always would, that you had become the wisest of all Elves. Lady of Lórien. I used to dream of you."
It's prophetic of where these characters will eventually end up. In The Fellowship of the Ring, we first meet them as the joint rulers of this kingdom. However, as Galadriel puts it in this episode, this version of the character feels a long way away from where she currently stands.
"That is who you think I am?" Galadriel asks him, clearly still battling her own demons of being tricked by Sauron. Indeed, it seems like while we may finally be on the path to seeing the Galadriel we know so well, she still has a great deal to overcome.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, actors Morfydd Clark and Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about their characters' relationship. "They've got this space of time between them," Clark explains. "Sauron thinks he's the big problem, but it's not necessarily that. They've just got to re-find who they are because they've been apart for so long, and they're so old."
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Bower adds: "For Celeborn, he's been holding on to the idea of what they were, not necessarily what they are. He has to re-look at that and then within that find the eternity, which is a beautiful thing; it's a gift."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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