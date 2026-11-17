Valve CEO and co-founder Gabe Newell has been under fire lately, pretty much entirely from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, but the self-described "father of Lovecraftian gaming" has leapt to his defense. Without Newell, argues Doom and Quake veteran Sandy Petersen, PC gamers would have nothing to protect them from storefronts run by mega corporations.
"I know Gabe Newell. We have chatted at some length. I know numerous men who worked for him as well," writes Petersen on Twitter. "I am sure that there must be some disgruntled ex-employees out there but everyone I know who has dealt with him respects and admires him.
"And with Steam he is literally guarding the gates of Hell - preserving all gamers from the horrors of what would happen if parasites like Disney, EA, or MicroSoft became the providers ... May he live forever."
Of course, Valve itself is a big corporation, but not nearly on the same level as Microsoft, Disney, or EA, and it's also a historically consumer-friendly one compared to other tech giants. Since I mentioned Sweeney, I'll use the example of Steam's mandatory AI disclosure, which requires developers to inform Steam users if there's any AI-generated content in their games. Sweeney has repeatedly railed against this in his full-throated embrace of AI in games, but Valve has shown no indication that it's considering walking back that policy even after a Steam Next Fest that was overrun by AI-generated games. Valve is far from perfect, but if you're gonna have one company all-but monopolizing the PC market, you could do far worse.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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