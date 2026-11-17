Fans first datamined the jirai-kei-inspired outfit back in April, seeing screenshots go viral and eager players questioning when developers might finally add it to the MMO.
Well, it's been a solid seven months now, and it's finally available to purchase on the Mog Station – for nearly 20 bucks, that is. And, the outfit, aptly dubbed the "Alternative Dress Attire," fit with its frilly blouse and short skirt combo, is once again making rounds online.
Why, you might ask? One person sums it up perfectly over on Reddit, writing, "The latest mass-production Limsa e-girl outfit has arrived," screenshot of their Au Ra donning the new drip.
Another poster shares a similar image, saying, "The new dress truly is exquisite." The comments see fans exclaim "it dyes so well, too" – and I can happily personally confirm that, indeed, it does dye very well (pastel pink, my beloved…).
Responses under the official Final Fantasy 14 account's own thread on Twitter are just as positive – and amusing, of course. One player says they "couldn't resist" buying the outfit, while another jests, "Cat girls 'bout to set records on this one."
And they're probably not wrong. Log in and head to the game's ever-controversial roleplay and idling hub to see for yourself.
Will all the cat, dragon, and elf girlies now be taking on Kefka in UMAD in their cutesy new skirts? I know that I certainly will. I just can't wait to see what the community comes up with in terms of creative mixing and matching for glams with this set, honestly.
It's bound to absolutely dominate the Eorzea Collection, I'd wager – and hopefully inspire Square Enix to introduce more real-life fashion-adjacent purchases to its optional store.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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