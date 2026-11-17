This comes after Star Fox had a pretty good time with its N64 remake released earlier this year, and of course years and years of Sony, Capcom, Konami, and everyone else going to the remake well over the years.
Ellis says it "does reinforce" Nintendo's direction with these projects, which is "remakes can be really lucrative and really popular."
While remakes can be effectively used to fill a place in a schedule without the need to go all-in on a new game – as we saw with Star Fox earlier this year – "if you have the right game and you do it in the right way it can be one of your biggest releases on the platform," which seems very likely to hold in Ocarina of Time's case.
How Will Ocarina of Time Influence the Next Zelda Game on Switch 2? - EP249 Kit & Krysta Podcast - YouTube
Yang adds, "You're looking at the numbers, and you think, you're saying to yourself like, 'Wow, I didn't put as much effort into something' in comparison to something like Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild, which had very long development cycles, but still 'I made a lot of money.'"
As for what Nintendo should remake, Yang points out franchises that could be reignited by a remake – like Star Fox seemingly has been – such as Golden Sun. While Ellis puts out there that Super Smash Bros. Melee should be the one. There's been a lot of talk about "what do you do after Ultimate?" and a remake of the series' most beloved game could give the devs "some time to figure it out."
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
However, due to the fanatical community Melee has, he doesn't know if it could happen, as "this is the ultimate example of the fan base being ready to revolt on the slightest change."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.