The GTA 6 release time is almost here, signifying the end of more than a decade of waiting and finally giving us the opportunity to set foot in Leonida so we can explore Vice City and beyond. November 19, 2026 will be etched into players' memories for the launch of GTA 6, and while the official release time is set for midnight locally on that date there are some potential variations to be aware of. With that in mind, this is the release time for GTA 6 in your region.
The GTA 6 release time on PS5 is Thursday, November 19 at midnight local time in your region, as there are individual PlayStation Stores for each region with their own time settings and your access will be based on which Store you purchased the game from. However, our own testing shows the US PSN Store has the release time set to midnight EST, which equates to 9pm PST on Wednesday, November 18 – it's unclear if there is further time zone correction across the US, so check the Store page to confirm what local time is displayed for you.
While the GTA 6 release time on Xbox is also Thursday, November 19 at midnight local time in your region, Xbox operates a single global store which means you can potentially get earlier access by changing the time zone on your console. We've got a separate guide on how to play GTA 6 early using the New Zealand time zone method, which would let you start playing at the following times:
Wednesday, November 18:
US West Coast – 3am PST
US East Coast – 6am EST
UK – 11am GMT
Central Europe – 12pm CET
Eastern Australia – 10pm AEDT
Thursday, November 19:
New Zealand – 12am NZDT
However you access it, you'll need to make sure you've completed the GTA 6 preload in advance so you have everything ready to go, and that may involved deleting other content off your hard drive to make room for the GTA 6 GB size of up to 212GB depending on your platform.
If you want to skip downloading you could always stream GTA 6 on Xbox One, or if you're in no rush there's the option to wait for GTA 6 on PC.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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