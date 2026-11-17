The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping doesn't just take us back to the arena, but also returns us to District 12 and the Covey population first introduced in Suzanne Collins's novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove Baird, the girlfriend of Joseph Zada's Haymitch Abernathy, and – as you might have guessed from her surname – a relation of Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler in the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes film. The two women don't just share a name, either, but also a rebellious, free-spirited nature and a hatred for the Capitol.
GamesRadar+ sat down with the Sunrise on the Reaping cast in London, and we asked Peak if she drew inspiration from Zegler's Lucy Gray while crafting her own version of Lenore Dove.
"Absolutely," says Peak. "I think also just sort of setting the tone or looking for inspiration, listening to her sing was really great in getting me there. And then also, I think they're kind of strung together, just in Suzanne's writing. I think they share a lot of the same pieces, and so it's pretty good to just sort of refer back to the source material."
Lenore Dove's relationship with Haymitch is a bright spot for them both, though, naturally, tragedy lies ahead when Haymitch is reaped on his sixteenth birthday and forced to compete in the Second Quarter Quell, a more brutal edition of the deadly Hunger Games.
"It was so important to me to make that side of the film really happy and energetic, and just make it feel like nothing bad could happen, and have that love at the start of the film so the rest of the film works," Zada tells us of his first day shooting with Peak, in a scene featuring the young couple stealing a moment together in the Meadow, a green space on the outskirts of District 12. "And being able to work with Whitney and play that scene was fantastic. And also, it's just such a beautiful location as well."
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is in theaters this November 20. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left of 2026.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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