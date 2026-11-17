Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks have remained dry over the last week, but more could be on the way shortly. Sites like Amazon and Nintendo have been drip-feeding new handhelds onto the shelves in smaller waves, while stores like Target and GameStop have prioritized in-store options instead.
That means the hunt for the special edition 40th Anniversary handheld marches on, and with the biggest shopping week of the year on the horizon it's likely we'll see a little more action here shortly. Thanksgiving week represents a massive opportunity for retailers to secure eyes on their holiday discounts by also dropping Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock at the same time.
Only time will tell if everyone is holding off for next week's Black Friday deals, if we spot a new listing or a sniff of stock anywhere across the US or UK, we're bringing it right here to you first.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over six years now, starting with the incredibly limited releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I've been reporting on how retailers operate with high-demand products, from anniversary releases to brand new consoles, ever since then - including the Nintendo Switch 2 itself.
Amazon has been restocking the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 in bits and pieces for a little while now. Drops have dried up in recent days, but the little-and-often mantra has definitely been true here in the past.
Walmart fumbled its pre-orders and hasn't dropped any Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks since. Now, the site seems to have removed its listing for the special edition handheld, with the Pro Controller and carry case either out of stock or monstrously price-inflated. Still, that could all change at any time.
Nintendo itself seems to be one of the more reliable retailers out there. The brand's own store page has been dropping small amounts of handhelds every now and then over the last week, so it's well worth keeping in touch.
GameStop is only running Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in stores, so you won't find any online stock here. The store looks like it's about to start running Pro Controller and carry case restocks online, though.
Amazon UK has been a pretty reliable source of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks in the last few weeks, even if things have slowed down in recent days. Like its US counterpart, the site is dropping a small number of special edition handhelds at a time.
EE has had two Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks since launch day, but the boost here comes from those bundles. The site has previously been offering discounts on Ocarina of Time remake and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream when bought with the device.
Smyths Toys has seemingly removed its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing, which is odd for one of the few UK retailers with the whole collection previously on its site. The Pro Controller page is still up, even if the carry case has also mysteriously vanished here.
Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.
Argos was previously offering Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock ahead of launch, but things look to have run dry now. The store organises its inventory by postcode, though, so it's always worth checking your local area's delivery and collection options.
Walmart's Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing page has been out of commission for just over a week now, with no sign of returning. The retailer's mishandling of its pre-orders were originally to blame for its lack of stock, as the store sought to catch up on mistakenly cancelled orders. However, with radio silence and not even a picture of the handheld on the site, things are looking squeaky here.
Remember Argos organizes its stock by post code
UK Legend of Zelda stock hunters should be keeping in touch with Argos when new shipments arrive. Competition is significantly lower here - the retailer runs its restocks through local inventory. That means you're only up against those in your local area when new handhelds are available.
You'll want to head to GameStop IRL
GameStop isn't running online Zelda Switch 2 restocks, instead sending customers to their brick and mortar stores. It's well worth checking in with your local, though, stock levels are going to be different across the country and we don't know when those fresh shipments are due in.
UK stock hunters keep an eye on EE for game savings
EE has been running an additional promotion around its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock in the last few weeks. Consoles are available with £10 off the Ocarina of Time remake, £21.49 off Pokemon Pokopia, or £22.08 off Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. While stock is still currently unavailable, EE has been one of the more active retailers in the last few weeks.
Top Tip: Make sure you're always signed into retailer accounts
The Zelda Switch 2 restock pattern we're seeing at the moment rewards those in the right place at the right time. Retailers are dropping very small amounts of stock irregularly, so those 'Add to cart' buttons can jump to life at any moment, and die just as quickly. That's why it's so important to make sure you stay signed into retailer accounts throughout your stock hunt.
Getting through to checkout as quickly as possible is the real challenge here, and any clicks you can save signing in, filling out delivery information, and adding payment details can see you fall behind the pack.
A reminder on MSRPs
The reseller market is rife with inflated prices this week and marketplace sellers are starting to lift those costs on larger retailers as well. That's why it pays to know exactly how much you should be paying for 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda kit:
Legend of Zelda Switch 2: $519.99 / £429.99
Legend of Zelda Pro Controller: $99.99 / £64.99
Legend of Zelda carry case: $39.99 / £29.99
GameStop opens up online restocks for accessories
While stock itself is still nowhere to be found, GameStop looks like it's opened up the possibility of online Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller and carry case restocks. The handheld itself is still strictly in-store, but those accessories are listed as 'Coming Soon' or 'Currently Unavailable' online, rather than pointing customers towards their local stores.
PSA: Nintendo is taking notification registrations
Nintendo itself has been one of the more reliable retailers this restock period, and while it's been a little quieter as of late it is running a notification system. Head over to the official Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing and you'll find a link to the Nintendo Store app. As long as you're signed in, you can add the handheld to your wish list and you'll be notified next time stock drops onto the shelves.
Walmart's listings also include third party marketplace sellers, and this is where we often see inflated prices on hard-to-find gadgets. It's happening with the Zelda Pro Controller and has been spotted on the carry case and handheld as well.
This is just a reminder not to pay over MSRP for your Legend of Zelda kit, but to also filter your Walmart search results to those only sold by Walmart itself.
Retailers have had another week to prepare
With such a quiet week last week, it makes sense to expect a fresh wave of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks shortly. Retailers have had another week to fill their warehouses now, so it makes sense that those handhelds will be filing onto the shelves soon.
It could be this week, but it's more likely that next week is going to be the big one. With Black Friday nearly upon us, stores are going to want to go bigger at the end of the month.
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