Marvel boss Kevin Feige has admitted that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn't perform the way he wanted, but he's still happy with Kang.
Kang was played by Jonathan Majors, who was dropped by Marvel after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December 2023. Avengers 5, which is now Avengers: Doomsday and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, was originally going to be titled The Kang Dynasty.
"Quantumania was not received the way we would have liked," Feige told Empire magazine. "There are many elements of that that we're proud of, the Kang performance being one of them. But we were changing [The Kang Dynasty] even at that point."
In the same interview, Feige further elaborated on plans to replace Kang with Doctor Doom. "We didn't want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment. People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan's issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that," he explained.
That means The Kang Dynasty wouldn't have been what anyone expected. "It probably would still have been called The Kang Dynasty, but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie," Feige revealed.
Doomsday arrives this December 18, with a supersized cast that includes the likes of the Fox X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and Chris Evans's Steve Rogers.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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