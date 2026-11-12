Kevin Feige confirms Doctor Doom isn't a variant of Tony Stark, which makes that Endgame Encore post-credits scene even more confusing

Kevin Feige says Doctor Doom isn't a variant of Tony Stark... despite that confusing Avengers: Endgame Encore post-credits scene making us think otherwise.
"People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?’ The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom," Feige told Empire.
In one of several post-credits scenes that were added to the re-release of Avengers: Doomsday, Tony Stark is seen forging what appears to be a Doctor Doom mask. How are we not supposed to think that this implies Tony and Victor Von Doom are one and the same (aside from being played by the same actor)?
Even Variety posed a theory a little while ago that Doctor Doom is a variant of Iron Man from another planet, but it must be said again that Victor Von Doom and Tony Stark are completely separate characters in the comics. They go head-to-head in the 2008 comic book Iron Man: Legacy of Doom (which Downey was seen reading as part of his Doomsday prep). I hear you, though: How is the movie going to explain away Tony Stark and Doom having the same face? Well, he's rarely ever unmasked in the comics... so I just kind of figured the Russos were going to rely heavily on that. We'll see come December.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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