The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more (November 13-15)

If you're looking for reasons to stay home this weekend, there are plenty of options to keep you busy in the world of streaming. From returning seasons of huge fantasy shows to a new dinosaur movie, there's plenty to while away those dark and cold evenings.
The last stop on the Road to Avengers: Doomsday also arrives on streaming this week, with the double-whammy of the VisionQuest finale and Avengers: Endgame Encore, which features numerous Doomsday-teasing scenes. Both are essential viewing ahead of the next Marvel mega-event in December.
Below you'll find recommendations from Netflix,HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV. While we don't have any specific Paramount Plus recommendations this week, we do have guides to thebest Paramount Plus shows. For our very latest streaming recommendations, head below.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power picks up five years after the events of season 2, with Dark Lord Sauron in the final stages of his quest to forge the One Ring. The first four episodes are already out, and you'll want to catch up before new episodes drop next week (keep up to speed with our Rings of Power season 3 release schedule).
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Avengers: Endgame Encore
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Disney Plus
This special version of Avengers: Endgame is no ordinary re-release. Instead, the era-ending Marvel movie now features a whole new ending and multiple new post-credits scenes that set the table for Avengers: Doomsday. So if you're planning an Endgame rewatch ahead of Dunesday, this is the version to go for.
The season finale of VisionQuest also dropped this week, so be sure to catch up on that ahead of Doomsday as well, as it features a major Doomsday-teasing post-credits scene that resurrects a thought-dead Avenger. And be sure to check out GamesRadar+'s own Road to Doomsday coverage. This week, we're revisiting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
David Robert Mitchell's refreshingly mean-spirited dinosaur movie was an underseen gem this summer, so it's well worth catching up with the movie on streaming if you missed it in the theater. Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as parents of young children whose whole street gets transported to the Jurassic era, the question of how – and could – an ordinary family survive a dinosaur siege doesn't go exactly as you might expect.
Mitchell previously directed modern horror classic It Follows and cult favorite Under the Silver Lake, and has recently wrapped filming on It Follows sequel They Follow. The End of Oak Street is something a little different, but the J.J. Abrams-produced movie has all the hallmarks of a great monster movie (just don't expect a Cloverfield tie-in).
This Apple TV show features Captain America star Anthony Mackie and new Aragorn Jamie Dornan and revolves around the planning and execution of a heist in Zurich. Mackie plays FBI agent in pursuit Jack Strickland, while Dornan is master criminal Paul Galvin.
Taking a page out of Christopher Nolan's playbook, the story unfolds over three intertwined timelines, so it's a show that's best watched when you can give it your full attention, not in front of the ironing. We're still not sure why they didn't release it on December 12, though.
Satirical documentary filmmaker Philomena Cunk (VisionQuest star Diane Morgan) has turned her off-kilter gaze to cinema for this tour through the history of film. Among the impressive lineup of interviewees: Michael Bay, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Pemberton and Mark Kermode.
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is a producer on the three-part series, and heads up the writing team. If you live in the UK, Cunk on Cinema can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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