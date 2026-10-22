The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more (October 23-25)

As the nights draw in, having a stacked watchlist is more important than ever – you certainly don't want to be caught short on a Saturday evening with nothing to watch. Dodge this disastrous fate by diving into our list of streaming recommendations for this weekend, including five new movies and shows that are all worth your time.
From an Oscar-tipped comedy-drama and a live-action Disney remake to the return of a cherished Netflix rom-com and a kick-ass anime, there's something for everyone this week. I've chosen titles from across a range of streaming services, so whatever you're subscribed to, there should be something to watch.
Below you'll find recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. While we don't have any specific Paramount Plus or Apple TV recommendations this week (once you've caught up with the latest episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens, anyway), we do have guides to the best Paramount Plus shows and the best Apple TV movies. For our very latest streaming recommendations, head below.
The live-action remake of 2016 modern classic Moana released this summer to little fanfare and dismal box office receipts, but you can finally check out Dwayne Johnson's dubious Maui wig for yourself on Disney Plus, as the movie has finally landed on the service.
There are still reasons to give it a go, even if it falls well short of the original 'toon. For starters, musical maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda composed a new song just for the live-action remake, and Johnson playing a real-life Maui is just something you need to see with your own eyes to believe. You're welcome…
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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Netflix
Four years later, we finally have a follow-up season to one of the best anime on Netflix, and it's a worthy return. Set after the events of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 features four all-new protagonists coming up against the all-powerful corporations who rule Night City.
Chris Pratt is back as US Navy SEAL James Reece in the long-awaited second season of Prime Video's action thriller series. Six months after completing his revenge list in season 1, Reece embarks on a new mission to hunt down a terrorist network and, in the process, expose a far-reaching conspiracy.
If you liked Reacher, you'll undoubtedly love this. And with Star-Lord MIA from the MCU at the moment (though talks are underway for his return), The Terminal List is the best place to get a fix of Chris Pratt in the meantime.
Olivia Wilde directed this darkly comedic chamber piece, which is in the 2026 awards conversation. It stars Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton as two couples who get together for a dinner party that quickly goes off the rails.
Exploring decaying intimacy in long-term relationships and the different ways people connect, The Invite is very funny and very sad, and features standout performances from all four cast members. Don't be surprised to see several up for Oscar nominations.
Nobody Wants This is back for season 3, and finally leaves behind the will-they-won't-they of previous seasons, as Adam Brody's Noah and Kristen Bell's Joanne commit to moving in together.
Hollywood has dropped the ball on big-screen romcoms in recent years, so shows like Nobody Wants This are the next best thing. Plus, Brody and Bell are seriously charming leads, and the delightful supporting cast are a lot of fun to spend time with, so there's much to recommend.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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