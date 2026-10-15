The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (October 16-18)

Looking for what to stream this weekend? Then you've come to the right place. We've searched the most popular streaming services to bring you our bespoke list of the titles worth watching this weekend, so you can kick back and relax with the most exciting new releases.
Below, you'll find everything from the latest Marvel Phase 6 release to a heart-breaking tale of loss and love. So, whatever you're in the mood for this weekend, we've got you covered. Our recommendations this week cover Disney Plus, Apple TV, Netflix, and more.
As the weather gets colder, a night in front of the TV has never looked so inviting. We've even got a seasonally appropriate horror show to check out, too. So, for our top picks of the weekend, head on down. Happy streaming!
Marvel's next TV show has finally arrived. VisionQuest, the final installment in the trilogy that began with WandaVision, catches us back up with our favorite synthezoid after his unconventional resurrection as White Vision.
Paul Bettany returns as Vision, while James Spader is back as Ultron (this time, he even has a human guise). The show also features the debut of Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd, AKA Speed.
This is the last MCU release before the mega event Avengers: Doomsday arrives later this year, so it's well worth getting up to date. The first two episodes are streaming now. You can check out our VisionQuest release schedule to keep track of the rest of the season.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Peacock (US), Sky/NOW (UK)
In this prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, Linda Cardellini plays Pamela Vorhees, mother of Jason Voorhees (played by Callum Vinson). Pamela is the villain of the first slasher movie, and this show, which hails from A24, is an origin story for her.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.