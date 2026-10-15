The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (October 16-18)

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From Marvel to Mount Everest, here's what to watch this weekend

Ultron and Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Looking for what to stream this weekend? Then you've come to the right place. We've searched the most popular streaming services to bring you our bespoke list of the titles worth watching this weekend, so you can kick back and relax with the most exciting new releases.

Below, you'll find everything from the latest Marvel Phase 6 release to a heart-breaking tale of loss and love. So, whatever you're in the mood for this weekend, we've got you covered. Our recommendations this week cover Disney Plus, Apple TV, Netflix, and more.

As the weather gets colder, a night in front of the TV has never looked so inviting. We've even got a seasonally appropriate horror show to check out, too. So, for our top picks of the weekend, head on down. Happy streaming!

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VisionQuest

Vision (Paul Bettany) in VisionQuest

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Disney Plus

Marvel's next TV show has finally arrived. VisionQuest, the final installment in the trilogy that began with WandaVision, catches us back up with our favorite synthezoid after his unconventional resurrection as White Vision.

Paul Bettany returns as Vision, while James Spader is back as Ultron (this time, he even has a human guise). The show also features the debut of Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Shepherd, AKA Speed.

This is the last MCU release before the mega event Avengers: Doomsday arrives later this year, so it's well worth getting up to date. The first two episodes are streaming now. You can check out our VisionQuest release schedule to keep track of the rest of the season.

For more, check out our roundup of the best Disney Plus shows.

Crystal Lake

Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace Snell in Crystal Lake

(Image credit: Peacock/ A24)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Peacock (US), Sky/NOW (UK)

In this prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, Linda Cardellini plays Pamela Vorhees, mother of Jason Voorhees (played by Callum Vinson). Pamela is the villain of the first slasher movie, and this show, which hails from A24, is an origin story for her.

"There are ideas we have potentially for a second season that maybe we were playing around with as part of the first season," writer/director Brad Caleb Kane recently told GamesRadar+. "But it felt like it needed to be compact to tell one story. So we'll save those."

For more, check out our Crystal Lake review.

Tenzing

Tom Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary and Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay in Tenzing

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Apple TV

Tenzing tells the true story of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain.

Genden Phuntsok plays Norgay, with Marvel veteran Tom Hiddleston as Hillary. The rest of the cast includes Caitríona Balfe and Willem Dafoe. Jennifer Peedom directs.

For more, check out our guide to the best Apple TV movies.

Sacrifice

Chris Evans as Mike Tyler in Sacrifice

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US
Where to watch: Netflix

This star-studded action comedy follows an actor who is taken hostage by a cult during a charity gala.

Chris Evans stars as the beleaguered actor, with the rest of the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, and Charli xcx.

The film is not currently available on Netflix in the UK, however it's streaming in the US from October 16.

See our guide to all the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.

Love of Your Life

Margaret Qualley as Maya in Love of Your Life

(Image credit: Amazon)

Available: US/UK
Where to watch: Prime Video

This film stars Margaret Qualley as Maya, a woman who embarks on an epic romance with Charlie (Gabriel Basso). But, when tragedy strikes, she must navigate a new life.

Lanterns' Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Catherine Keener co-star.

You can find more films to watch with our guide to all the best Prime Video movies.

For what else is coming out this year, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies you need to know about.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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