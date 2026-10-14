Crystal Lake creator and star Linda Cardellini already "have some ideas" for future seasons and more Pamela kills: "There's so much life for her to have"

New Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake focuses on the franchise's original killer Pamela Voorhees' early days, but creator Brad Caleb Kane can see the series lasting beyond the first season, and even has ideas for new kill scenes in the next installment.
"There are ideas we have potentially for a second season that maybe we were playing around with as part of the first season, says writer-director Kane to GamesRadar+. "But it felt like it needed to be compact to tell one story. So we'll save those."
The eight-part series stars Linda Cardellini as the single mother living in small town Crystal Lake with her sickly son Jason. But when Jason drowns at the local summer camp, Pam's grief puts her on a murderous path that forces her to face her dark past and become the killer we see in the 1980 film. However, the show bends Friday the 13th lore and introduces a new origin story that offers a method to Pamela's madness.
Cardelini points out that since the show starts "a decade before the movie begins," there's still "so much life for her to have," adding, "we're in television time, so we can take a decade and make that take 30 years or two years." We only see Pamela for a short time in the first film before she is whacked. Kane tells us that the whole series is based on Pam's two-minute confession, so Pamela is really an open book.
Kane adds, "I think there's a lot more story to tell, even between the events of the end of this season and the events of the first movie. There are many, many years that we can spend in Crystal Lake. There's a lot that happened before that first movie, and I have some ideas. There's a whole town to explore, a whole lot of townspeople and I would like to get the opportunity to do that."
When asked if he can see the show leading right up to the events of the first movie and possibly remaking the classic horror story, Kane replies, "I think that's an interesting notion, taking it all the way into the events of the first movie and sort of seeing it from Pamela's point of view. How they intersect with Pam and Jason, who we know now is out there." Kane says that if given the chance, he can see the show eventually "dovetail[ing] into the events of the first film from another perspective."
Crystal Lake premieres on Peacock in the US on October 15, and on Sky and NOW in the UK on October 19. For more, check out our Crystal Lake review, and keep up with new TV shows on the way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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