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Denis Villeneuve says the final shot of Dune 3 kept him up at night... and we're so ready to see it.
"I was waking up at night with cinematic images. I was working on another project, but every image coming to my mind was from Dune Messiah," Villeneuve explained to TIME Magazine. "The final one of Paul. It’s a moment that haunted me all these years, and I think I did the trilogy to make that image."
Dune: Messiah, the third novel in author Frank Herbert's series, ends with a blind Paul Atreides walking alone into the desert to die. There are six novels in the initial series, with the fourth, God Emperor of Dune, following Paul's son sometime in the future. Villeneuve's Dune series, however, is set to conclude with the third film. Whether the franchise continues with a new director and new story about Leo Atreides remains to be seen.
Dune 3 takes place some 19 years after Paul gains control of the Imperium. As he lives out his days as a power-hungry emperor, he is suddenly faced with the consequences of his reign... and it's real, real bad.
The film franchise may be coming to an end, but Dune: Prophecy, a spin-off TV series that focuses primarily on the Bene Gesserit, is supposed to return for a second season on HBO Max (though we don't yet have a release date).
Dune 3 hits theaters on December 18 (the same day as Avengers: Doomsday). Dune: Prophecy season 1 is streaming now on HBO Max. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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