Analyst estimates have put GTA 6 at 53 million copies sold, which, if accurate, places it as the 13th best-selling game of all time after just a week.
In the least surprising bit of news of 2026, GTA 6 is selling pretty well. It was probably the most anticipated game ever and is thehighest-rated game of all time on Metacritic, so naturally the sales have followed. The first official number from Rockstar Games placed it at 32.5 million copies sold before it was even released, which had made it the 30th best-selling game ever above the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter World, and Elden Ring. But that was just pre-release, so it's no shock to say that its fortunes haven't ended there.
Alinea Analytics' head of market analysis, Rhys Elliott, posts the latest estimate over on Twitter, which places Rockstar's latest at 53 million copies sold, making $4.7 billion in its first week.
If this number is accurate, GTA 6 is the 13th best-selling game ever, with it unseating Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and overtaking the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, The Sims, and the Pokemon Generation 1 games (which have a combined sales figure of 47.44 million across Red, Blue and Yellow).
Elliott's data also estimates that just under a quarter of GTA 6 sales were on Xbox, with the Series X|S version accounting for 13 million vs PS5's 40 million. And it's not like it's just selling well either, as he reckons that seven million players have already played over 50 hours, with 250k of those having already played 100 hours. For reference, the game had been out in New Zealand around 219 hours at the time the tweet was posted.
Obviously, this is massively impressive no matter how you look at it. But it's worth keeping in mind that the PC release hasn't even dropped yet, so this has the potential to skyrocket once more when PC players – and console players who are going to double dip – get their hands on it.
Playing Rockstar's new game? Be sure to read through our GTA 6 review and look through our GTA 6 guide for some more knowledge on the 2026 behemoth.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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