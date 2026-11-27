This was confirmed in the developer's "Cherry Time! Special Presentation," which featured a new trailer for the expansion alongside the announcement of its release date (and the showcase of three lovely looking indie titles). And thankfully we're not going to be waiting very long, as Sea of Sorrow is coming out in two weeks, with the devs hyping it up as an "expansion unlike any we've done before."
As promised, Sea of Sorrow is a "high-seas adventure," with the trailer featuring Hornet arriving on a boat to uncharted shores and taking the fight to pirate bugs who yelp "arghhh" when you beat them with a very Donkey Kong Country 2-coded sound effect. We also saw her blasting out of cannons, climbing net ladders, and getting in scraps with multiple giant pirate bosses.
While Silksong famously started out as a DLC for the original Hollow Knight, it's easy to forget that the original got multiple DLC packs, with four free expansions released within its two years. Team Cherry didn't confirm what DLC is still to come for Silksong, but given it's the "first big content update" I'm sure fans will be fed for a while yet.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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