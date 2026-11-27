Former Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has posted an apology to the "haters" after sharing some AI slop to celebrate Thanksgiving.
The ex-president shared a post featuring himself at a Thanksgiving table with Bowser and Donkey Kong, with all the telltale signs of AI artwork – namely, it looking terrible – but quickly deleted the post following blowback.
In a post on Twitter, Bowser responds to the reaction, saying, "Apologies if I offended people with my AI generated post. It was sent to me by a friend and it made me smile." He then addresses the "haters," saying "the message remains the same – I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving."
While it could've been an innocent bit of unc posting that you might see from your relatives on Facebook, people have been more annoyed by Bowser's somewhat dismissive attitude towards the responses urging him to not to promote usage of the slop machine and instead work with actual artists.
Others have been expressing disappointment that the former president of a company that values creativity as much as Nintendo would use AI artwork. One response says, "You were the CEO of the American branch of one of the most art focused triple a video game studios," calling the post and response "tone deaf."
Another points out the apology's wording, saying, "Calling people who simply called out the fact that you used ai 'haters' is not the mature look you're going for, Doug."
Bowser took on the role of Nintendo of America president following Reggie Fils-Aimé retiring from the role in 2019. He then led Nintendo through the majority of the Switch era, before stepping down from the role in 2025. Devon Pritchard was named as his successor and currently serves as the president of Nintendo of America.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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