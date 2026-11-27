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Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan has defended Thunderbolts after its weaker box office performance.
The film grossed $382 million, which, while not an outright disaster, also isn't a stellar return for Marvel.
"I think it's just when you've had a studio and you've had Marvel, and it's been so many years where they've just been knocking it out of the park, a $350 million global number just suddenly doesn't seem that much. But it's insane how much money that is, you know?" Stan said on the Next Best Picture podcast.
"So, I don't know, I still felt like for us it felt like a success," he continued. "I know a lot of care went into that and it had more nuance to it in terms of, I guess, than some of the recent ones. I don't know, from my point of view at least. Like, dealing with real issues like mental health and depression and so on. They're just a good group of people."
Stan will soon return in Avengers: Doomsday, a crossover for the ages that puts the Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
"We love this film. We've poured a lot into it. We've had seven years to think about it. We've got Robert back, greatest actor in the world," co-director Joe Russo said recently. "I think it is unlike any movie that's been made in the Marvel universe up to this point. It's tonally very different. It's very surprising, and I think the audience is going to be very surprised when they see the movie."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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