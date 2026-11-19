Despite the duo leading their own Disney Plus show at one point, it sounds like Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson won't exactly get the reunion we were expecting in Avengers: Doomsday, as Stan says heroes are pretty spread out.
"It's not so simple as it used to be," admitted Stan in an interview with Empire Magazine. "In Doomsday we're all a little bit spread out, but there are scenes [with Evans and Mackie]. There's a real heart to these characters, and when they're together, they bring out different things in each other."
There is also the issue of heroes being split up by different timelines. The official synopsis reads, "As a new existential threat emerges, courageous teams from three universes must come together to prevent a catastrophic event… Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse." Thanks to the Doomsday trailer, we already know that some of the Thunderbolts go to the Fox timeline to battle the X-Men, and the Wakandans join the Fantastic Four.
Stan and Mackie's heroes joined forces in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but a lot has changed since then. The once rugged assassin is now a pretty straight-edged New Avenger and former-congressman. "He's the senior guy at this point," continued Stan. "He's trying to lead in his way, but he's not a very good team player."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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