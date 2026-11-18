Then, Anthony Russo revealed ScreenX's unique selling point for fans who are aiming to be Avengers: Doomsday completionists: "You'll see things in ScreenX you simply will not see anywhere else."
As per Cineworld, the 12-projector setup of ScreenX is a "state-of-the-art atmospheric experience [that] surrounds you in your seat with innovative 270° projection across 3 screens, blended into 1 unforgettable projection experience."
Avengers: Doomsday will be available in multiple formats, including Marvel's own InfinityVision. IMAX screeners are expected to be available in early 2027 – thanks to Dune 3's exclusivity over the format.
Expect to see some intense thrills up on the big screen, too. The confirmed Avengers: Doomsday age rating has it locked in at PG-13 but, for the first time ever in an Avengers movie, will include "bloody images."
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Avengers: Doomsday sees Fantastic Four, Fox's X-Men, and the MCU's Avengers team up to stop the twin threats of universe-ending incursions and the emergence of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. With Hulk and Scarlet Witch seemingly already by his side, we might need those extra screens to see the sheer amount of Avengers who will be needed to stop this almighty threat.
Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and worldwide on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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