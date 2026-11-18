I've pretty much always carried an annoying, tense pain on the right side of my neck. And when I say always, I'm 29, and I remember going to see a physiotherapist about it when I was 18 - so you're talking my entire adult life. I tried everything: workouts, stretches, posture improvements, so you can probably imagine the mocking laugh that came out of me when, earlier this year, an ergonomics doctor at the Secretlab HQ told me all I needed was to switch my monitors around a bit.
But I should have had more faith in this sage, sage advice, because (alongside a renewed exercise routine to support it), the simple change to my setup actually did make a massive difference to my shoulder and neck pain. The only issue? The Secretlab products I needed to make it happen aren't the cheapest, but since they're now seeing discounts in the Black Friday Secretlab sale, I figure it's a good time to tell the story.
The TLDR here is that Secretlab's Vertical Monitor stand was all I needed to stop the constant strain of tension in my neck. If you want to skip the story and check it out on your own, it's available now in Secretlab's Black Friday or End-of-Year sale.
I met Dr. Lindsey “GamerDoc” Migliore at the Secretlab Singapore office back in April when I was invited to get a special early look at the then unannounced Secretlab Atlas. Myself and a few other UK journos were treated to an ergonomics session with Dr. Lindsey, a licensed physician and Esports medicine specialist who works with Esports athletes and organizations to optimize health and performance across both competitive and casual gaming.
Throughout the session, she made her way around the group, giving us a free clinic of sorts as we asked about our aches and pains and how we might improve our setups to remedy them. She roasted PCGamer's Jacob Ridley over his sitting position, but Secretlab's PR folks quickly pointed her at me because they knew I had an annoying pain in my neck.
Seeing as Dr. Lindsey applies principles of sports science, ergonomics, and performance medicine to gaming setups and actual Esports athletes, I was hoping for some technical, in-depth advice. Instead, she simply asked, "Do you have more than one monitor?"
"Yeah," I said, "I have one main one, and then a vertical one over on the right-hand side for Slack, Spotify, and other smaller apps when I'm working."
"And your pain is on which side?" she asked.
"The right," I replied, pensively.
"You should try and put your secondary monitor up above your main one," Dr. Lindsey said with a smile. "That way, you won't be constantly craning your neck to the right and holding so much tension on that side".
I paused for a moment as I heard smirks emerging in the group. My eyebrows dropped, my eyes squinted. There's no way it's that simple, I thought to myself. Laughing it off, I retorted, "You sound crazy right now."
It was probably very disrespectful, but months later, after Secretlab called my bluff and supplied me with its various monitor arms to try, I feel like a total idiot.
Luckily, Dr. Lindsey took my feedback with great humour (even referring to me as a Celtic Jon Snow at one point), but for the record, I'd like to formally apologise for not taking her word as bond.
Turns out, stacking one monitor on top of the other made a world of difference, and despite the higher cost of Secretlab's vertical monitor stand, it's something I'd highly recommend to anyone who has more than one monitor on their gaming desk and struggles with similar pain to me. Lifting your head up to look at a monitor above your main eyeline is a much healthier repeated movement than constantly looking over to one direction - and no matter how good their head and neck support is, none of the best gaming chairs will change that.
I've now been using this monitor configuration for at least five or six months, and the difference in the neck pain I carry is massive. Thankfully, even though I don't own a Secretlab Magnus desk, I'm still able to make the brand's monitor arms work for me because they're compatible with other worktops so long as they meet the minimum thickness requirements for clamping them down securely.
Now, it should be said that alongside this monitor change, I've been doing a lot of exercise and gym work, which has no doubt done just as much to help things, so keep that in mind. I'm a firm believer that no one desk, monitor arm, or gaming chair is enough to cure your aches and pains without you putting in work alongside them.
Since originally taking on the vertical monitor stand and attaching both of my monitors to it, I've taken on a heavier OLED monitor as my main one, so I've also had to incorporate Secretlab's Heavy Duty Monitor Arm (also discounted in the Black Friday sale) to accommodate more than an 8kg load. It's a real shame you can't mix and match these. It'd be really cool if you could attach the stronger arm from the Heavy Duty variant to the vertical monitor stand, for example. Still, I can understand why the two aren't physically compatible.
The only other hesitation I have about Secretlab's vertical monitor stand is that it's expensive. For context, there are plenty listed at Amazon, like Standopia's and AVLT's which come in at $79.99 at Amazon and $99.99 at Amazon respectively.
Yes, with Secretlab's, you can attach all sorts to it if you wish. With room for four Doc Ock-like limbs extending out from it, you could have four monitors like a stock broker, two monitors and a tablet or music stand of some description, maybe a camera, or whatever you can make work. But even grabbing it with just two arms, it's a very pricey desk attachment. That's why I've chosen my moment to recommend it to you a little cheaper during Secretlab's Black Friday sale. If your budget can stretch to this monitor configuration with its small discount, I'd recommend it. Especially with Secretlab's build quality giving you peace of mind. If not, there are loads of cheaper alternatives linked below.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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