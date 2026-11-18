Dragons are among the most powerful beings in Middle-earth; however, we know only a few by name, one of them being Ancalagon the Black. To make dragons even more mysterious, we rarely see or hear about them in adaptations of Tolkien's work (with Smaug being a big exception), but during The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5, Ancalagon the Black comes into focus like never before, and I'm here to give you the full rundown on the famed servant of Morgoth.
Now for reference, we don't see Ancalagon the Black in The Rings of Power directly. Instead, we get a name drop, and his history is woven into Celeborn's backstory as well as his connection with Sauron. So if you were expecting to see the most impressive dragon that Middle-earth has ever witnessed, sorry in advance, folks. But as a longtime Lord of the Rings timeline fan and The Silmarillion reader, I have made a handy overview breaking down how impressive it is that both Sauron and Celeborn managed to survive being anywhere close to the beast on the battlefield.
So if you are ready to learn about the most feared, powerful, and deeply underappreciated creature in Tolkien's work, then read on, friends. From Ancalagon's history, battle record, death, and new Rings of Power mentions, you'll find all the dragon details right here.
Ancalagon the Black is one of Morgoth's winged dragons from the First Age. He is also one of the only dragons that Tolkien names in Middle-earth, and is the largest and most powerful in Middle-earth's history to boot.
Seriously, to put into perspective how massive he was, he broke a mountain when he fell from the sky during the War of Wrath. He blotted out the sun whenever he flew, and his wings essentially created storm gusts because they were so massive. On top of his size, his fire was more powerful than other dragons; he could vaporize metal, melt stone, and his scales were harder than any kind of armor as well. In short, he was a big deal and pretty darn scary.
Ancalagon the Black's legacy is also pretty notable. In fact, even thousands of years after his death, Gandalf directly mentions him in the Third Age, commenting on how even the famed Dragon's fire couldn't destroy The One Ring. And now, in Amazon's Rings of Power season 3, the winged Drake also just got a direct shout-out in episode 5, with Celeborn mentioning the beast and then Sauron bringing him up again as well.
How was Ancalagon created?
There is no set date for when Morgoth created dragons, but we do know why and how he made them. Basically, Morgoth was not doing well in his quest for total domination of Middle-earth for a long time, and needed a massive weapon of destruction in order to push back against the Noldor who were on his doorstep.
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Now, Ancalagon wasn't the first dragon of Morgoth; that honor goes to Glaurung (a wingless, landbound beast). Morgoth created Glaurung by combining his knowledge of the world's creation with corrupted magic. Glaurung was essentially a great worm, though; he couldn't reach mountains with his armies, which led Morgoth back to the drawing board and experimenting further.
In secret, Morgoth eventually created winged dragons, but he kept them hidden as he continued to perfect them. Basically, Morgoth set up a dragon breeding ground after he got his winged weapons, and one of these hatchlings would be Ancalagon.
What was Ancalagon the Black doing during the First Age?
Within days of hatching, Ancalagon had outgrown dragons 10 times his age and grabbed Morgoth's attention almost immediately.
Morgoth's army made sure to keep Ancalagon developing in secret, giving him entire herds to eat, and having hunting parties strip the lands bare to keep the growing, scaly boy going. Under Morgoth's personal oversight, Ancalagon was honed into a massive, deadly tool of war. Giant, dominating, and graceful.
Ancalagon was essentially the winged drakes' commander in Morgoth's army, and would later go on to train his fellow (and much smaller) beasts, with battle formations in the darkness. He became a tactician and leader with Morgoth's teaching, perfecting diving attacks and fire control. So yeah, Ancalagon was essentially the driving force behind Morgoth's secret aerial army, which would only show itself during the War of Wrath for the first time.
During the War of Wrath, Ancalagon the Black showed himself to Middle-earth, much to the dismay of all the other armies. Right as it seemed that Morgoth was about to lose the war, the Dark Lord unleashed his winged dragons. Obviously, no one had seen a dragon flying before, so Morgoth's enemies were in disarray. And of course, Ancalagon led the dragons, front and center.
Now imagine seeing a colossal beast whose wings block out the sun, who even left the Maiar speechless, and who had fire and very sharp claws to boot. Needless to say, Ancalagon was a massive moral hit to Morgoth's enemies, as his size basically defied the laws of physics. Even soldiers who fought against Balrogs fled at the sight of the big dragon.
Ancalagon's presence on the battlefield made an unforgettable impression, and he did devastate and successfully kill a lot of friends and foes alike before he was ultimately slain during the war.
How did Ancalagon the Black die?
The father of Elros and Elrond, Eärendil, basically saved the day, arriving in his ship and sailing through the sky since the Valar blessed him with the power of flight to meet the foes head-on. The great eagles of the First Age also helped him out.
After a day-long battle, Eärendil kills Ancalagon the Black. The war was essentially won after the fall of the greatest dragon, with the rest of the winged drakes fleeing to the Northern Waste. They would infest the area and carry on breeding, leading eventually to the birth of Smaug, who we all know from The Hobbit.
Ancalagon the Black in The Rings of Power Season 3
In The Rings of Power Season 3 episode 5, Celeborn reveals that Ancalagon set his legion ablaze when we were part of the war with Morgoth. He did survive but was surrounded by the enemy, leading to his capture, which is used to clarify why he hasn't been in the series until now.
Now, in Tolkien's work, we do know that Celeborn did indeed fight in The War of Wrath, so he would have seen Ancalagon, which is nice to see recognized on the small screen for sure. Obviously, though, changes are made in the series, with Celeborn being captured and separated from Galadriel during this time, which isn't in line with the set timeline.
Later in the episode, Sauron also states that he was riding Ancalagon the Black while the dragon set fire to Celeborn's legion. Again, this isn't really in line with Tolkien's lore, as the dragon even made Morgoth amazed at his might. Also, dragons are very proud creatures in Tolkien's work, so let's be honest: Ancalagon would never let anyone sit on him. No one really could ride him, not even Sauron.
But lore issues aside, Ancalagon connecting Sauron and Celeborn and giving them history is pretty spicy. Hopefully we get even more mentions of the dragon in future episodes as well.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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