Celeborn and Galadriel have finally reunited in The Rings of Power season 3 after centuries apart, as we find out where the ancient Elf has been all these years. After escaping from Gundabad, the pair are on their way to Eryn Galen and have some catching up to do in episode 5.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5
Galadriel asks Celeborn how he is still alive after she was told that he was killed by dragon-fire. "What they told you about the dragon-fire was true, but right before Ancalagon, a horse kicked me into a ditch of water," he reveals. "I emerged unburnt and surrounded by the enemy."
Celeborn was then captured, where he remained for hundreds of years. One of the places he was kept was Thangorodrim, as he tells Galadriel that he was there when the fortress fell. In Tolkien's works, the volcanic towers of Thangorodrim fell at the end of the War of Wrath, when Eärendil the Mariner killed the dragon Ancalagon the Black.
This was back in the First Age, and may well have been one of the battles we saw depicted back in the prologue in The Rings of Power's first episode. Even more heartbreakingly, Galadriel reveals that she was there when Thangorodrim fell, as she was there in her quest to find and kill Sauron.
"I saw you there too at Thangorodrim, I saw you there at the Black Keep," she tells him tearfully. "I used to think I saw you everywhere in every face, so I pushed it away."
It's a pretty harrowing thought that they might have been reunited back in the First Age, had Galadriel believed what she was seeing. Celeborn has no hard feelings, though, and is still just as in love with the powerful Elf as he has ever been. After all, what's a few hundred years when you're immortal?
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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