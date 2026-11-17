Most people don't associate the original Resident Evil with being overly grisly, but a lot's changed in the 30 years since it released. These days, we've become desensitized by dismemberment as a technical showcase rather than something to be horrified by, making 1996's Resident Evil look downright cozy next to today's horror pantheon. And yet, it was apparently shocking enough 30 years ago that series creator Shinji Mikami worried it wouldn't be fit for sale until Sony stepped in with some clutch packaging additions.
Mikami appeared on a Japanese podcast (timestamp) last month to talk about Resident Evil's legacy amid its 30th anniversary, but his comments haven't been widely reported until this week when Twitter user Genki started spotlighting the highlights. In one such example, Mikami tells the interviewers that OG Resident Evil was considered so "grotesque" that Capcom feared it wouldn't be fit for sale. We can only go off machine translation here as there's no English transcription, but Mikami says it was Sony that stepped in and saved the day by adding stickers to Resident Evil's packaging warning potential buyers of the game's gory nature.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.