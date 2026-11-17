And now with the announcement of The Game Awards 2026 nominees which unsurprisingly features GTA 6 up for the top award, Best Performance has shed light on one of our two protagonists. Manni L. Perez – who has been rumored to be the lead actress for years now – as Lucia.
Elsewhere in the category we have Patrick Gibson as James Bond in 007 First Light, Rahul Kohli as Arjun in Saros, Angela Sant'Albano as Grace in Resident Evil Requiem, and Liam McIntyre as Logan in Marvel's Wolverine.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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