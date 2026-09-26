Rockstar reportedly reminded GTA 6's voice cast they're still under NDA after actor Stephen Root let slip he's in the game

Rockstar Games has supposedly reminded the GTA 6 voice cast to keep quiet about their involvement in the upcoming open-world epic - shortly after actor Stephen Root let slip that he's in the game.
The Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption maker has slowly been revealing bits and pieces about its next crime romp. The developer recently unveiled the GTA 6 soundtrack featuring 34 original songs from popular, real-world artists, as well as a $400 Collector's Edition that doesn't actually include the game. But it's been keeping a tight lid on whoever's voicing Lucia, Jason and every other character in Leonida.
As reported by Insider Gaming, the normally reliable GTAVIoclock podcast claimed that Rockstar Games recently contacted its voice cast to tell them to remain hush-hush about the project: "We would like to remind everyone to please remember your NDA. The date you may announce your involvement is still November 19th."
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This comes just weeks after Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill, Get Out) confirmed that he is, in fact, playing a character in the game. Root didn't specify who he's depicting, exactly, but fans spotted his voice in one of GTA 6's very first trailers when drug-pusher Brain Heder began talking.
Rockstar's no stranger to casting celebrities in its Grand Theft Auto games - everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Ray Liotta can be heard in the studio's blockbuster games - so, maybe the company wants to keep a few famous surprises held for November 19.
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