Marvel's Wolverine finally lets you turn off overbearing Scent Trails for side content, but "story-critical senses will still appear in the world"

Some of Marvel's Wolverine's more hand-holdy, overbearing guardrails can be removed thanks to Insomniac Games' latest update, but the superhero romp will still keep the game's infamous Scent Trails turned on for "story-critical" moments.
The loudest conversation around Marvel's Wolverine has been fixated on the game's perceived unwillingness to let players off the leash. Unbeatable quick time events and on-rails motorcycle sections caught some flack on social media, but most players also found issue with the game's Scent Trails - a glowing breadcrumb trail that directs you toward certain objectives - and various on-screen markers that remove any need for exploration.
Developer Insomniac Games has now added toggles for some of those controversial elements. There's now an on/off option for Scent Trails leading you to Whisky Bottle collectibles, as well as a toggle for Nightmare Door Roots, which operate exactly like normal trails, except they're darker and point you toward metaphysical rooms that supposedly contain Logan's suppressed trauma instead. You can turn off audio clues for the game's Material Crates, too.
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"Story-critical Senses will still appear in the world," the studio writes in its new patch notes. That means the main, permanent blue trail pointing to the next objective is always on. If it's any consolation, Insomniac Games' last big update nerfed those scent trails - or 'fart trails' as some fans have called them - and made them slightly "less intense."
Insomniac's community and marketing director James Stevenson says the developer will "continue to listen and work with the team to address feedback and requests." We're far from Logan's final smell-related update, it seems.
Elsewhere in the new patch, the team also addressed a few bugs and crashes. Objects will no longer randomly turn all-white when you've been playing for too long, for example.
Marvel's Wolverine beat Death Stranding 2's entire lifetime PS5 revenue in 3 days even with everyone making fun of it, analyst estimates, with 1.9M copies sold
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