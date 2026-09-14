All Marvel's Wolverine Whiskey Bottle locations

Finding Marvel's Wolverine whiskey bottles is important if you want to boost your Adaptation Level and unlock all the suits in the game, but some of them are much harder to find than others. A few of these bottles very easy to find, being practically impossible to miss as you move through a mission in Marvel's Wolverine, while others are much harder to find since their guiding scent trail can be hard to pick up. So, I've laid out the locations of every Wolverine whiskey bottle below to help you sniff them all out swiftly.
Since this guide includes some light descriptions of most of the levels in the game, be aware of some very minor spoilers.
Wolverine whiskey bottle locations
There are 21 whiskey bottles to collect in Marvel's Wolverine, with most levels having one bottle to find and a couple having two bottles. All whiskey bottles have a scent trail that leads directly to them, but they can be quite easy to miss as they're either not that obvious or blend in with other objectives.
Each bottle you find provides two Adaptation Points which help you unlock and equip more of the best Wolverine Adaptations – while there is a Whiskey Finder adaptation, I recommend sticking with this guide. Find all 21 bottles and you'll also unlock the Midnight suit for your Wolverine suits collection.
Here are the locations of all the whiskey bottles in Wolverine in each level in order:
Homecoming whiskey bottle
This Wolverine whiskey bottle is impossible to miss as finding it is part of the mission. Follow the scent trail into Logan's store cupboard bedroom and the Uncanny Whiskey bottle will be right in front of you. The name of this bottle riffs on the first X-Men comic series, Uncanny X-Men.
Near the beginning of the mission, once you start properly tracking Jean Grey, you'll reach a point where you jump off a building and then sniff a patch of ground affected by her purple telekinetic power. Follow the scent trail ahead of this but bear right and go towards the boarded-up garage. Smash the wooden cover and grab the Incredible 181 Whiskey Bottle from the tool trolley. This references Wolverine's first ever appearance, which was in the comic Incredible Hulk 181.
Raise Some Hell whiskey bottle
In the courtyard area with the yellow crane and the Nightmare Door, follow the scent path towards the grey brick wall. Once you pass the containers, turn left and you should spot a yellow door on the far wall. Crash through it to reach a rec room where you'll find the Cold Lake whiskey bottle. Cold Lake in Alberta, Cananda, is where Logan is from.
Strays whiskey bottle
Head inside Walter's lab and go towards the far-right corner of the room. The Blood Debt whiskey bottle is on the metal bench next to the table. 'Blood Debt' is the name of a Wolverine comic book storyline.
Something Much Stronger whiskey bottle
Follow the river upstream and into a cave. Climb the rocks on the left and you'll spot the Not Dead Yet whiskey bottle on a wooden crate. This is another reference to a Wolverine comic book storyline.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Knock Knock whiskey bottle
After you destroy the signal relay and get out from the rubble, immediately follow the scent trail to the damaged building on your right. There's a slab marked with white paint you can climb to get inside the building. Once you're in, the Tenth Man whiskey bottle can be found on the long counter.
"Tenth Man" is a play on Wolverine being an X-Man because X is 10 in roman numerals. In the same sense, it could also link to being a test subject for the Weapon X program, the tenth Weapon Plus program.
Mutant Detected whiskey bottle
After surviving the propulsion tunnel near the end of the level, start following the objective markers through the facility. You'll soon pass through a doorway that leads into a more open section with several forklifts and large containers lying about. In this area, immediately head left to find a locked door with a nearby keypad (there's a wooden crate in the way that you can smash).
Interact with the keypad and enter the code 5413 to get into a small lab. Follow the scent trail to the floor grate, interact with it to dive into a vent, then walk through and climb out the other end. The Fist of Legend whiskey bottle will be right in front of you on the lab counter – Fist of Legend is one of Wolverine's many aliases.
One Last Mission whiskey bottle
Speak to Sabretooth on the balcony of the Princess bar as the mission objectives direct. During the arm wrestle argument cinematic, Logan will put Sabretooth's whiskey bottle on the balcony railing. When the cinematic ends, make sure you pick up the 'The Old Man' whiskey bottle afterwards to add it to your collection. This seems to just be a reference to Old Man Logan, the old and weathered version of Wolverine from a universe where supervillains rule Earth.
Get Angry whiskey bottle
After going inside the Japanese bar from Jean's vision, go to the far end, take the stairs down to the basement, then follow the corridor and scent trail around to the right. Head inside the bathroom then press Triangle to get the creepy kissy head to move out (this gets you a trophy!). When it moves back, grab the Patch whiskey bottle from the shelf.
Patch is the name of Wolverine's alias in Madripoor that helps him remain anonymous in the criminal haven. This disguise is also one of Wolverine's many suits you can wear in the game.
Bad Blood whiskey bottle
When you're climbing up the under-construction building to reach Shiro's Penthouse, there's a point where you climb into the building and then destroy a pair of yellow grate doors to proceed. From here, carry on straight ahead and drop down – there will be a material crate right here – then follow the scent trail around to the right. Climb up to the next ledge and you'll spot the Fatal Attractions whiskey bottle on a blue tarp crate. The name of this bottle is the same as a famous X-Men comic series from the 1990s.
In the Shadows whiskey bottle 1
After destroying the second mutant detector, go back out onto the building rooftop to spot the final cluster of detectors. Facing the detector, drop down onto the lower rooftop ahead, then turn right and jump towards the rooftop balcony area with some electronic billboards in the corner – it's attached to the tall, blue building. You'll find the Best There Is whiskey bottle on a small table on this balcony.
The name of this whiskey bottle comes from a famous line of Wolverine's: "I'm the best there is at what I do, but what I do best isn't very nice..."
In the Shadows whiskey bottle 2
This Marvel's Wolverine whiskey bottle is pretty much impossible to miss. When you meet up with Jean and infiltrate the Hand's secret party together, you can grab the Berserker Brew whiskey bottle from one of the tables in the first room. This just seems to be a reference to Wolverine's berserker rage.
Death Comes to Death whiskey bottle
This bottle is also difficult to miss. Just follow the mission normally from the start and you'll eventually follow a scent trail that leads upwards into a sort of maintenance corridor. You'll find the Hand of God whiskey bottle on a tool trolley along the scent trail in this upper area.
'Hand of God' is a reference to a Wolverine comic storyline in which he is implied to be the Hand of God, sent down to punish the Ba'al-worshipping people of Gehenna thousands of years ago, or at least connected to it in some way.
We Were Wrong whiskey bottle
After talking to Essex, follow the objective markers to track the Hand mutant that took the Helix Engine. You'll eventually reach a T-shaped junction with a white truck on the left. Go to the back of the truck and you'll find the Revolto whiskey bottle on some cinderblocks. This bottle is named after Revolto the Clown who Wolverine becomes in a comic after getting brainwashed and forced into Frankenstein's Monster's Murder Circus.
Hell Followed With Him whiskey bottle
While climbing the cliff, there's a point where Jean will rescue Wolverine by telekinetically grabbing some falling boulders that must then be climbed. Once you get onto the wooden walkway, go forward and look for the white cloth hanging on the railing on your right. Hop over the railing where the cloth is and you'll land on a lower cliff ledge. Follow the scent trail down and you'll find the Itsu Single Malt whiskey bottle on a barrel. Itsu is the name of Logan's Japanese wife in the comics.
Way Down Low whiskey bottle 1
After opening the lockup, follow Jean and use the crane hook to zip up onto a roof. At the top, immediately head left and get onto the narrow balcony of the turquoise building. Follow the scent trail around the corner and you'll find the Wild Canadian whiskey bottle – a simple reference to the fact Wolverine is Canadian.
Way Down Low whiskey bottle 2
After Jean gets on the mic to rally the people of Lowtown, follow her using the zipline, then climb onto the roof ahead (this is the one with a Nightmare Door on it). Leap over to the next rooftop below, then follow the scent trail down the stairs to a balcony and the Little Uncle whiskey bottle on a table. This is a reference to Natasha Romanov's (Black Widow) nickname for Wolverine in the comics, "Little Uncle".
Roll the Dice whiskey bottle
Once you're inside the party, head upstairs and walk around to the bar. Press Triangle when prompted to stand at the bar and get a drink. Wolverine will then pocket the Blood and Bourbon whiskey bottle as another collectible. This is seemingly not a reference to anything aside from Wolverine's proclivity for bourbon and bloodshed.
Field Test whiskey bottle
After chasing the flying Sentinel and then getting hit by a car and fighting more Sentinels in a warehouse, follow the objective marker outside via the upper door. As you head toward the fish market, the Captain Terror whiskey bottle will be in clear view on top of an AC unit vent on your left.
Dan Kane, also known as Captain Terror, is a Marvel character that Wolverine once disguised himself as for a time travel mission.
I'm Still Here whiskey bottle
After fighting the first MK2 Sentinel, go down the short but winding path in the rubble – this eventually emerges into a split path where you can go either left or right to reach the next area.
Go left and head through the broken walls in the turquoise building, then continue down the path and go through the large hole in the pink wall on your left to get inside the Princess bar. Climb the stairs to reach the upper level then continue straight to find the Ol' Canucklehead whiskey bottle on a table. Ol' Canucklehead is a nickname for Wolverine that combines Canuck (a nod to being Canadian) and knucklehead.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.