All Marvel's Wolverine suits and how to unlock them

Unlocking all the Wolverine suits and claws can be difficult as you've got to overcome some tough challenges, grab almost every collectible in the game, and craft some of them. But by the end of Marvel's Wolverine, you'll have access to almost 30 costumes in which to dress Logan up, covering the entire history of the character - and you might have even more if you've got the Digital Deluxe Edition. From deep-cut comic costumes and Insomniac Games originals to suits from movies and TV, here's a rundown of every suit in Marvel's Wolverine and how to unlock them.
Bear in mind that a few of Wolverine's suits are relevant to the game's story so, while I've kept things vague, be mindful of possible spoilers below.
How to unlock all Wolverine suits
Marvel's Wolverine features 27 suits and 22 claws, with an additional five of each if you own the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. You'll unlock most suits and claws just by playing through the game's missions (if you want to know how long that'll take, I've explained how long it takes to beat Marvel's Wolverine here) but some require you to complete specific challenges instead – unlike the Spider-Man 2 suits, they are not tied to levelling up.
Furthermore, to actually wear some of them, you also need to spend materials you've gathered from Material Crates in missions to craft them – this is explained in the early mission 'Homecoming'. While all the suits and claws are just cosmetic options with no gameplay effects, crafting suits is quite important as the more you fill out your suit collection, the more you'll increase Wolverine's maximum health, up to double its base amount. For that reason, keep an eye out for Material Crates as you play, but don't worry if you miss any as the game includes more than enough to craft every suit and you can always replay missions - keep an eye our for Wolverine whiskey bottles as well as material crates as you replay.
Besides the Marvel Tokon and Animated suits, you can mix and match any combination of suit and claws to your liking. Just be aware that certain missions will force Wolverine to dress a certain way which can't always be altered during the mission.
Wolverine's military-grade uniform that he wears at the start of the game, which is based on a Team X comic book look - a black suit with yellow webbing. His typical Adamantium Claws are unlocked from the start too.
Tank Top
Unlocked by default.
The white tank top and jeans is a classic look for Wolverine, appearing in various comics and movies - very prominently in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Battle Reborn
Becomes available to craft for 75 materials during the "Homecoming"mission.
Wolverine's iconic cowled costume re-imagined for Marvel's Wolverine with yellow and black coloring.
Gold Standard
Becomes available to craft for 75 materials during the "Homecoming" mission.
Includes Bone Claws.
This is Insomniac's rendition of Wolverine's Astonishing X-Men outfit, which features a mix of the classic yellow and blue and even has an X-Men belt buckle.
Fang
Becomes available to craft for 150 materials at the start of the "The One That Got Away" mission.
Includes Savage Bone Claws.
A classic costume from Uncanny X-Men #107. The costume's namesake, Fang, is the name of an alien warrior Wolverine defeated and the costume's original owner. Wolverine dons it because his own costume gets damaged.
Old Man Logan
Becomes available to craft for 150 materials at the start of the "The One That Got Away" mission.
Includes Savage Bone Claws.
Old Man Logan has appeared in several forms over the years, and this is Insomniac's version of their Wolverine all grizzled and aged, featuring the usual long brown coat.
Ultimate Red
Becomes available to craft for 150 materials at the start of the "The One That Got Away" mission.
Includes Hooked Claws.
This is a relatively new costume for Wolverine from the Ultimate Universe in which he serves as the Winter Soldier under Colossus, Magik, and Omega Red.
Ablation
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "The One That Got Away" mission.
Includes Notched Claws.
While it doesn't look especially durable in the game, this slightly orange-tinted costume is based on Wolverine's armored Ablation suit from the 'Wolverine' comic series. It was gifted to Wolverine by Spider-Man after a Microverse alien virus caused him to lose his healing factor and ability to use his claws. The suit therefore had built-in claws.
Weapon X
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "Something Stronger" mission.
Includes Curved Claws.
Insomniac's interpretation of the classic Weapon X look, which sees Logan covered in experimental tech that make him an adamantium-infused, brainwashed killer.
Future Past
Unlocks at the start of the "Something Stronger" mission.
Inspired by Wolverine's X-Men: Days of Future Past comic costume, this outfit dresses Logan in a more casual outfit comprising jeans, a grey henley top, and a large brown coat with a fleece inside.
Dressed Down
Unlocks at the start of the "One Last Mission" mission.
A casual red flannel shirt and jeans fit for a Canadian lumberjack, and an outfit that's very similar to one Hugh Jackman's Wolverine wears in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Leather Jacket
Unlocks at the start of the "Jetlag" mission.
I don't think this suit references a specific costume but a leather jacket, flannel shirt, and jeans is just something Logan would wear on his days off. Again, Hugh Jackman wears a similar combo in the 2000 movie X-Men.
X-Force
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "Get Angry" mission.
Includes Angular Claws.
Wolverine's black ops X-Force suit designed for stealth, from the X-Force comic series.
Blue & Gold
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "Get Angry" mission.
Includes Thin Claws.
An X-Men training uniform suit made by Moira MacTaggert in Uncanny X-Men #273.
Ultimate Yellow
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "Get Angry" mission.
Includes Crescent Claws.
A simple black combat suit with yellow accents that Wolverine first wears in Uncanny X-Men #423. Ultimate X-Men Wolverine also wore this outfit around the same time for a (briefly) consistent Wolverine costume.
Accursed
Becomes available to craft for 250 materials at the start of the "Get Angry" mission.
Includes Natural Bone Claws.
Wolverine's Madripoor costume from Marvel Comics Presents #8. It's a black sleeveless outfit and this version features all the accessories, including a red belt and black face paint.
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
Becomes available to craft for 300 materials upon entering the arcade in the "In the Shadows" missions.
Wolverine's cel-shaded costume from the 2026 fighting game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Also includes Fightin' Souls Claws but they can only be used with this suit.
Classic Brown
Pre-order bonus that unlocks at start of the "The One That Got Away" mission.
Includes Reflective Claws.
The brown suit is a classic look for Wolverine that debuted in Uncanny X-Men #139.
Black Tank
Becomes available to craft for 250 materials at the start of the "Way Down Low" mission.
Includes Ragged Adamantium Claws.
This seems to be an Insomniac original that riffs on the Tank Top costume. Wolverine's top is black, he's got a hat, and his sideburns are even more extreme!
Yellow Variant
Becomes available to craft for 250 materials at the start of the "Way Down Low" mission.
Includes Variant Claws.
Wolverine's costume in the 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Thankfully, Deadpool isn't here too.
Animated
Becomes available to craft for 200 materials at the start of the "Way Down Low" mission.
Wolverine's simple appearance from the original animated series and reboot, X-Men '97. Also includes Animated Claws but they can only be used with this suit.
Patch
Unlocks at the start of the "Roll The Dice" mission.
An alias used by Wolverine when hiding in Madripoor that first appears in Marvel Comics Presents #10, dressing him in the iconic white tux and eyepatch combo. You might also recognize it from a Marvel Rivals costume and a brief appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Feral
Becomes available to craft for 300 materials at the start of the "I'm Still Here" mission.
Wolverine has gone feral and looked the part in various ways over the years, but this suit matches his wild look in the very first cutscene of the game where he is rescued by Essex.
Midnight
Collect all Whiskey Bottles.
Includes Scarlet Claws.
This suit is ripped straight from Midnight Suns #4, giving Wolverine a black, magically forged, armored suit with red accents, including scarlet claws. Unfortunately, his black-and-gold suit from the Marvel's Midnight Suns game isn't available.
Future Fugitive
Achieve Gold level in all three Gauntlet Nightmare Trials.
Includes Techno-Organic Claws.
This is a costume Omega Wolverine gets in the 'X Deaths of Wolverine' comic series where he is infected with Phalanx's techno-organic virus, which turns organic material into animate machinery. That's why his suit is covered in glowing circuit board-looking tiger stripes. He still lives because of his healing factor, which slows the virus' consumption.
Hellverine
Achieve Adamantium level in all three Gauntlet Nightmare Trials.
Includes Charred Bone Claws.
The Hellverine is a recent comic character that is a crossover with Ghost Rider. Specifically, he's the result of a demon called Bagra-ghul possessing Wolverine, giving him a rather infernal look. Bagra-ghul also went on to possess Wolverine's son Akihiro in a Hellverine mini comic series.
Death
Complete all missions
Wolverine's Death costume is modelled after his appearance as Apocalypse's Horseman of Death in Astonishing X-Men #1, featuring the same red head covering and blue metallic armor.
Age of Apocalypse
Digital Deluxe Edition bonus that unlocks at start of "The One That Got Away"
Includes Thick Claws
This is Wolverine's look in the Age of Apocalypse timeline where he goes by Weapon-X, wearing a black and red suit, and is missing his left hand (the claws remain).
Incredible
Digital Deluxe Edition bonus that unlocks at start of "The One That Got Away"
Includes Smooth-Edged Claws
This is the costume Wolverine wears in his first ever appearance, which was in The Incredible Hulk #180 when the Hulk and Wendigo were having a scrap.
New Leather
Digital Deluxe Edition bonus that unlocks at start of "The One That Got Away".
Includes Tapered Claws.
At a few points in Wolverine's history, he has donned a full black leather outfit with some yellow X-Men embellishments. This New Leather suit seems to reference his New X-Men #114 outfit, but it's also reminiscent of the leather costumes in the early 2000s X-Men movies and his costume on the cover of Wolverine #171.
Savage
Digital Deluxe Edition bonus that unlocks at start of "The One That Got Away".
Includes Hollow Blade Claws.
The Savage suit is an original design for Marvel's Wolverine by comic artist Adam Kubert, who has worked extensively on Wolverine, the X-Men, and many other Marvel heroes throughout his career.
Night Hunt
Digital Deluxe Edition bonus that unlocks at start of "The One That Got Away".
Includes Serrated Spine Claws.
Night Hunt is another original design for the game, this one created by comic artist Iban Coello. He's worked on plenty of Marvel characters beyond Wolverine, including Venom, Carnage, and the Fantastic Four.
Flat-Edged Claws
Achieve Silver in the Last Stand at Cold Pines Gauntlet Nightmare Trial.
From what I can gather, these claws are an original design by Insomniac.
Gold Claws
Achieve Silver in the Crucible of Tears Gauntlet Nightmare Trial.
These gold claws are made from the divine metal Adamantine, a refined version of Adamantium. The claws appear in a few different comic runs, notably Astonishing X-Men. In this series, James Howlett is given Adamantine by Hercules, which is later bonded to his skeleton.
Diamond Claws
Achieve Silver in the Savage Showdown Gauntlet Nightmare Trial.
I think these claws are also an Insomniac original and are just an extravagant-looking reward. But there's a point in the Infinity Wars comic series where Wolverine and Emma Frost's souls are merged. Together they form Diamond Patch who has diamond claws.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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