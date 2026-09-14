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The best Adaptations in Marvel's Wolverine

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Adaptations bring Wolverine's combat to life so here are the ones you really need

Wolverine Adaptations
(Image credit: Insomniac)
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Wolverine Adaptations function like perks, and the best ones are real game changers for combat. You start with four Adaptations and a single 'Strand' (or slot) you can equip one in and, as you find whiskey bottles and complete Nightmare Doors in Marvel's Wolverine, you'll unlock new Adaptions and more Strands to equip them in. I've completed the game and unlocked them all, so here what I think the best are overall, and what to equip as you progress through the game and get more.

The best Wolverine Adaptations

Wolverine adaptations

(Image credit: Insomniac)

There are 25 Adaptations in total and you can eventually equip 10. You'll start with a single slot initially, and each time you unlock some more skills you'll get a new slot for the first nine Adaptations levels, with the tenth level just unlocking the final slot.

These are the best Wolverine Adaptions overall, from the full list of unlocked options and slots.

  1. Expanded Crit
  2. Extended Parry
  3. Healing Parry
  4. Tough Skinned
  5. Rage Intimidation
  6. Enraging Ender
  7. Tier 2 Crit
  8. Chain Crit
  9. Rage Longer
  10. Enraging Barrage

Most of these options are built around boosting your Rage - increasing damage, how long it lasts, how much you can do with it, and more. With Rage maxed out Wolverine can clear hordes of enemies in seconds, and level the battlefield. You should also be spending your Technique Points on the best Wolverine Techniques as these will boost your combat power a lot too.

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The best Adaptations to equip as you get them

Wolverine adaptations

(Image credit: Insomiac)

When you first unlock Adaptations, you'll get four options and a single slot, or Strand you can use to equip one. As you complete Nightmare Doors and find Wolverine Whisky Bottles to increase you Adaptation level you'll gradually unlock more options, and increase your Strand count by one each time up to a maximum of ten - doing both can also get you some Wolverine suits.

Let's a take a look now at what you unlock at each level and what you should equip as you go.

Adaptation level 1

  • Healing Dangerously - Successfully reacting to Power Attacks or Reckless Attacks restores health
  • Expanded Crit - Critical Strikes can be performed against enemies with higher remaining health
  • Barrage Recharge - Recharged the Special Technique assigned to L2 + square faster
  • Enraging Sprint - While Sprinting enemy ranged attacks build Rage

As this point Expanded Crit will probably be you best option as it will increase the potency of you Rage ability when powered up. However, if you're having trouble staying alive then Healing Dangerously can be useful.

Adaptation level 2

  • Enraging Stealth - Stealth Takedowns build extra Rage
  • Bullet Sponge - Ranged Attacks deal less damage to you

You'll now be able to equip two Adaptations and at this point I'd equip whichever of the Expanded Crit or Healing Dangerously options you didn't from last time. Stealth isn't really a huge thing so there's not much point using that, and, while Bullet Sponge can be useful in the early game, I wouldn't prioritise it.

Adaptation level 3

  • Healing Dodge - Dodging an enemy attack restores health
  • Extended Parry - Parries are successful within a larger time window

With three Strands to equip I would add Extended Parry to what you have. Parrying is such a vital part of the game that you want to boost it every way you can. At this point you might want to consider swapping out Healing Dangerously for Healing Dodge, as you'll likely make much more use of that while fighting.

Adaptation level 4

  • Tough Skinned - Melee attacks deal less damage to you
  • Combo Ender Recharger - Combo Enders recharge the Special Technique Assigned to L2 and Triangle faster

Add Tough Skinned with your extra Strand at this point, so you'll be able to take more of a beating.

Adaptation level 5

  • Healing Parry - Parrying an enemy attack restores health
  • Rage Intimidation - Entering Rage Tier 2 causes Intimidation on a nearby basic enemy, enabling a critical strike
  • Crate Finder - Enhanced Senses can detect material Crates at a greater range and through obstacles

Rage Intimidation is probably the best option here, as it will increase your Rage options and let you take down more enemies faster. At this point you might want to consider swapping Healing Dodge for Healing Parry as well, as you'll be parrying more than dodging.

Adaptation level 6

  • Healing crit - Critical Strike restores Health
  • Parry Recharge - Parrying an enemy attack recharges the Special Technique assigned to L2 and X
  • Enraging Ender - Combo enders build extra Rage

Again, your best option here is to build up your Rage potential with the Enraging Ender Adaptation, letting you fill your meter quicker.

Adaptation level 7

  • Dodge Recharge - Dodging an enemy attack recharges the Special Technique assigned to L2 and Circle faster
  • Enraging Barrage - Barrages build extra Rage
  • Tier 2 Crit - In Rage Tier 2, against a staggered enemy with low health, you can perform Critical Strikes

There are two good options here so its up to you what you want. Enraging Barrage will let you build Rage faster, while Tier 2 Crit will let you do more with Rage when you have it. Your call really.

Adaptation level 8

  • Desperate Regeneration - When Health drops below 35% passive regeneration increases until back up to 50%
  • Chain Crit - Critical Strikes will ensure a nearby basic enemy is Intimidated. taking the follow up Critical Strike does not ensure an additional intimidation
  • Whisky Finder - Enhanced Senses can detect Whisky at a greater range and through obstruction

Go for Chain Crit here as the extra Intimidation will increase your potential attacks once you're in Rage mode. You could also equip which ever one you didn't for the last level, depending on how you're using your Rage ability.

Adaptation level 9

  • Enraged Recharge - In Rage Tier 2 the passive recharge rate of all Special Techniques is faster. In Rage Tier 3 the recharge rate increases further
  • Rage Longer - Rage Tier 3 has reduced Rage decay
  • Leaping Crit - In Rage Tier 3 against basic enemies hold Triangle to perform a Critical Strike

Out of these three, Rage Longer is the most useful, letting you stay in Rage mode for greater periods of time. Obviously that ups your damage potential immensely.

Adaptation level 10

You won't get anymore new Adaptations at this point, just a new Strand to equip an extra one. I would recommend Enraging Barrage, which you unlocked at level 7 as it's one of your core methods to build Rage so you might as well get the most out it.

How long is Marvel's Wolverine? That depends on how you play but you can definitely complete it in under 20 hours. There's a chance you might get stuck on the Marvel's Wolverine Shiro lock code puzzle as well, but I've laid out the solution in the linked guide.

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Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Managing editor for guides

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.

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