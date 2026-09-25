Over 7 years since the last entry, arcade flight sim Ace Combat 8 is one of the best-rated games of the year and a close second within the series

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve reviews are out, and its Metacritic score places it as the tied second-highest rated game in the series and one of the best-rated games in a packed 2026 calendar.
Over on Metacritic, the PS5 version of Ace Combat 8 sits at a score of 87 after 52 reviews, which places it right alongside the likes of Golden Joystick Awards contenders 007 First Light and Saros as one of the highest-rated games of 2026. In fact, if you ignore ports like Elden Ring and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, this puts it in the top 20 of the year.
Meanwhile it beats out Ace Combat 7's 86 score, but it still isn't able to unseat the PS2 classic Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies at 89, which is the highest-rated game in the series.
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In the GamesRadar+ Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve review, I awarded it 4.5/5 stars, with the review saying, "Even when cutscenes slow it down, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is a thrilling flight through intense encounters that rarely gives you a moment of calm. With exhilarating combat, incredible music, and a shockingly good story you shouldn't miss boarding one of the best entries in this beloved series yet."
On Metacritic, across all platforms, the game only has two reviews deemed Mixed, both being a 7/10, while six outlets gave it full marks – including The Guardian and MonsterVine.
Ace Combat 8 also features a new port of Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War – which shockingly only garnered a score of 75 despite being one of the fan-favorite games in the series. But for some reason, the port is only available as a pre-order bonus, so get on that if you are interested in the PS2 classic which features one of the best boss fight themes of all time. Plus you get Ace Combat 8, which I can assure you is a banger.
It may be coming out too late to be nominated at the Golden Joystick Awards, but Ace Combat 8 is one of the best games of 2026.
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